Lewis Hamilton believes his first Ferrari victory is now a matter of time. The seven-time world champion sits second in the 2026 standings after consecutive runner-up finishes in Canada and Monaco, a turnaround that has silenced doubts over his future in Formula 1 following a difficult debut season with the Scuderia in 2025. At 41, Hamilton trails championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 66 points but insists the gap is closing and that his form has never been stronger since leaving Mercedes.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked how close he is to breaking his Ferrari duck. "It feels like that victory is closer than ever," he said. "Of course I look at the standings and see a 66-point gap, but honestly I never expected to be second in the championship at this point. I'm extremely happy with that."

Antonelli praise and motivation

Hamilton reserved warm words for Antonelli, the 19-year-old who replaced him at Mercedes and now leads the drivers' standings. "He's doing phenomenally," Hamilton said. "With Toto Wolff, Peter Bonnington and the whole Mercedes team around him, he has an incredible environment. What he's showing at nineteen is impressive. It only motivates me to push harder myself. If he's already this strong, you can only dream about what's to come."

The remarks reveal Hamilton's mindset: he is no longer chasing legacy alone but responding to a new generation that has taken his old seat and his old engineer. The dynamic adds urgency to his Ferrari project, which began with mixed results but has gained momentum in recent races. Hamilton's two second-place finishes signal a shift in competitiveness, and the Brit sees them as proof that the direction Ferrari has taken under team principal Fred Vasseur is paying off.

Rebuilding belief after a difficult first year

Hamilton's 2025 season with Ferrari was marked by struggles to adapt to the car and questions about whether his move from Mercedes had been a mistake. Those doubts have receded after his recent form, but the driver admits he feels a need to prove himself all over again. "I feel like I have to remind people what I can do," he said. "My supporters told me that last year and now I'm trying to prove it every weekend on track. Two consecutive second places are an important signal for me that we're heading in the right direction."

Hamilton credited Vasseur for standing by him through the difficult early months. "Fred has always backed me," he said. "Last year we had some tough conversations and I pushed for certain changes within the team. He listened to that and now we're starting to see the results. We're not there yet, but we keep hunting. And I have no doubt that eventually we'll get what we're working for: that first win with Ferrari."

What comes next

Hamilton's resurgence has implications beyond his own career. Ferrari's competitiveness in 2026 depends in part on whether the veteran can convert podiums into wins and apply sustained pressure on Antonelli and Mercedes. A 66-point deficit is recoverable over a full season, but only if Hamilton can deliver the consistency he has shown in the last two rounds. His confidence suggests he believes the machinery is now capable of victory, and that the psychological burden of his winless Ferrari spell is lifting. The first win, when it comes, will mark more than a personal milestone. It will validate the entire project