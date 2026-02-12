Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has little sympathy for his rivals who are unhappy with the 2026 regulations. While he admits he isn't a massive fan of the new formula himself, the Canadian believes that drivers should simply get on with the job rather than complaining to the media. His comments appear to be a direct response to Mercedes driver George Russell, who recently voiced frustration about having to downshift on straightaways to recharge the battery.

"If You Win by 30 Seconds, You Don't Care"

Stroll dismissed Russell’s concerns as situational. "I'm sure if George wins in Australia in his Mercedes by thirty seconds, he won't be too worried about downshifting on the straights and lift and coast," Stroll quipped. He suggested that a driver's opinion on the rules is usually directly correlated to how competitive their car is, predicting that Russell might "change his mind" if he finds himself on the top step of the podium.

Nostalgia for the V10 Era

Despite his pragmatic stance, Stroll admitted that his heart lies with a different era of motorsport. "I've been saying it for a long time: as far as I'm concerned, naturally aspirated engines with synthetic fuels would have been nice," he revealed. He lamented that modern racing has become an exercise in management rather than flat-out speed.

"In the ten years I've been involved, even in races it's all about fuel management, tyre management - you just don't drive constantly flat out anymore," Stroll explained. He expressed a desire to race in an era with refueling, light cars, and durable tyres where drivers could push to the limit every lap. "But unfortunately that is not the reality now," he concluded, accepting that his job is to drive whatever car the regulations dictate.