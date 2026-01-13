Juan Pablo Montoya has cautioned against the assumption that Max Verstappen would instantly become the undisputed number one if he were to leave Red Bull. The former Formula 1 driver argues that Verstappen’s current dominance is inseparable from the environment Red Bull have built around him. According to Montoya, a move to another team would reset that balance, regardless of Verstappen’s exceptional talent.

With speculation around Verstappen’s future continuing, Montoya’s comments underline how complex such a decision would be.

“Everything Is Built Around Him at Red Bull”

Speaking to AS Colombia, Montoya explained why Verstappen’s position is so strong. “At Red Bull, everything is built around Max,” he said.

He pointed to the team structure. “From engineers to strategy, the whole operation is tailored to him.”

That level of alignment, Montoya believes, is rare. “It takes years to build.”

A New Team Means a New Reality

Montoya stressed that a move elsewhere would fundamentally change Verstappen’s situation. “At another team, he would not walk in as the centre of the universe.”

He explained that established teams already have hierarchies. “They have their own systems, their own drivers.”

According to Montoya, Verstappen would still be fast, but not automatically dominant. “Being quick is not the same as being the reference.”

Respect Has to Be Earned Again

Montoya rejected the idea that reputation alone guarantees control. “No team just hands you the keys.”

He said internal trust takes time. “Engineers need to see how you work.” That process, Montoya noted, cannot be rushed. “Status is built race by race.”

Talent Is Not in Question

Despite the warning, Montoya was clear about Verstappen’s ability. “Max is the best driver on the grid.”

However, he emphasised that Formula 1 success is contextual. “Drivers don’t win titles on talent alone.”

Even legends, Montoya said, faced challenges when switching teams. “History proves that.”

Why Red Bull Is a Perfect Match

Montoya believes Verstappen’s current situation is close to ideal. “Red Bull understand him completely.”

He highlighted mutual trust. “There is no doubt inside the team.”

That trust allows Verstappen to focus solely on driving. “That’s a massive advantage.”

A Move Would Change Everything

Montoya suggested that leaving Red Bull would be a calculated risk. “Sometimes change helps. Sometimes it hurts.”

He said Verstappen would remain competitive. “He would still win races.” But the assumption of instant supremacy is flawed. “Formula 1 doesn’t work like that.”

As rumours continue, Montoya’s message is clear. Verstappen’s dominance is not just about speed. It is the product of a rare alignment between driver and team. Breaking that alignment would not erase his talent, but it would force him to rebuild his position from the ground up.