Max Verstappen has never hidden his desire to explore motorsport beyond the Formula 1 paddock, and now he has received a high-profile invitation to try his hand at American stock car racing. NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has publicly called for the four-time world champion to cross the Atlantic and test his skills in a Cup Series car, expressing his belief that Verstappen has exactly the right mindset and skillset to succeed in the oval-heavy series.

Beyond the F1 Bubble

Verstappen is a known fan of GT racing, having already won on his debut at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a GT3 car. He dreams of competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and has shown interest in the Hypercar class. However, he has historically been dismissive of oval racing, often citing the safety risks and the specific nature of the racing. Despite this, the American racing community refuses to give up on courting him.

"I would love to see Max Verstappen come and try it," Earnhardt Jr. told Hard Rock Bet. "He is incredible and I think his curiosity and work ethic would play a big role in making him successful."

Modern NASCAR Suits F1 Skills

Earnhardt Jr. argues that the modern NASCAR "Next Gen" car is far more suited to a European racing style than the crude stock cars of the past. "Our cars have changed a lot too," he explained, pointing to technical advancements like independent rear suspension and

transaxle diffusers—features that align more closely with GT and sports cars. "Our cars are no longer the stock cars they were ten to twenty years ago." Because of these technical changes, Earnhardt believes the transition for an F1 driver would be smoother than ever before. "I think the possibility for a Formula 1 driver to have success is much greater than it was twenty years ago," he concluded. While Verstappen remains focused on his F1 title defense, the door to America remains wide open should he ever wish to step through it.