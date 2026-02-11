user icon
icon

NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Invites Verstappen to Race in America

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Invites Verstappen to Race in America

Max Verstappen has never hidden his desire to explore motorsport beyond the Formula 1 paddock, and now he has received a high-profile invitation to try his hand at American stock car racing. NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has publicly called for the four-time world champion to cross the Atlantic and test his skills in a Cup Series car, expressing his belief that Verstappen has exactly the right mindset and skillset to succeed in the oval-heavy series. 

Beyond the F1 Bubble 

Verstappen is a known fan of GT racing, having already won on his debut at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a GT3 car. He dreams of competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and has shown interest in the Hypercar class. However, he has historically been dismissive of oval racing, often citing the safety risks and the specific nature of the racing. Despite this, the American racing community refuses to give up on courting him. 

More about Max Verstappen Johnny Herbert understands Verstappen’s "Formule E" frustrations

Johnny Herbert understands Verstappen’s "Formule E" frustrations

Feb 23
 Verstappen and Vettel discuss "Dream Team" for 2024 Le Mans

Verstappen and Vettel discuss "Dream Team" for 2024 Le Mans

Feb 19

"I would love to see Max Verstappen come and try it," Earnhardt Jr. told Hard Rock Bet. "He is incredible and I think his curiosity and work ethic would play a big role in making him successful." 

Modern NASCAR Suits F1 Skills 

Earnhardt Jr. argues that the modern NASCAR "Next Gen" car is far more suited to a European racing style than the crude stock cars of the past. "Our cars have changed a lot too," he explained, pointing to technical advancements like independent rear suspension and

transaxle diffusers—features that align more closely with GT and sports cars. "Our cars are no longer the stock cars they were ten to twenty years ago."  Because of these technical changes, Earnhardt believes the transition for an F1 driver would be smoother than ever before. "I think the possibility for a Formula 1 driver to have success is much greater than it was twenty years ago," he concluded. While Verstappen remains focused on his F1 title defense, the door to America remains wide open should he ever wish to step through it. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar