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Coulthard defends Verstappen: "You don't question a four-time world champion"

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Coulthard defends Verstappen: "You don't question a four-time world champion"

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard believes that Max Verstappen's criticisms of the current state of the sport must be taken seriously. The Dutchman openly complained about the quality of racing under the 2026 regulations following the Chinese Grand Prix, and Coulthard insists it is nonsense to dismiss these remarks as mere frustration. 

In making these comments, the Scotsman is directly rebutting former team principal Guenther Steiner, who recently compared Verstappen to a child who didn't get his way after a difficult weekend in Shanghai. Verstappen struggled throughout the Chinese event and clearly stated afterward that he found little joy in the current racing era. 

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According to Coulthard, it is not strange for a four-time world champion to be critical of the current situation. “When we spoke to him before the season, he already made it clear that there are multiple challenges that have nothing to do with extracting the maximum from a car,” Coulthard noted on the Up To Speed podcast. “He has simply been honest and critical about that from the start.” 

The Scot finds it strange that Verstappen’s words are immediately called into question. “Should we really be questioning a four-time world champion? Should we doubt someone with his track record? Even the reigning champion, Lando Norris, has sent similar signals,” he argued. 

Potential adjustments to the F1 format 

Between the Grands Prix of China and Japan, discussions are taking place between team principals and Formula 1 management regarding possible adjustments to make the racing more attractive. Coulthard expects that changes could specifically come to the qualifying format. 

Despite the criticism, the former driver believes the current formula has successfully generated more action. “We clearly see more battles on track. That is exactly what systems like DRS were originally introduced for. Even Pirelli once tried this with tires that suddenly dropped off in performance. The goal has always been to create more spectacle.” 

F1 News Max Verstappen David Coulthard Red Bull Racing

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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
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Saudi Arabia
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United States of America
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Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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