Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard believes that Max Verstappen's criticisms of the current state of the sport must be taken seriously. The Dutchman openly complained about the quality of racing under the 2026 regulations following the Chinese Grand Prix, and Coulthard insists it is nonsense to dismiss these remarks as mere frustration.

In making these comments, the Scotsman is directly rebutting former team principal Guenther Steiner, who recently compared Verstappen to a child who didn't get his way after a difficult weekend in Shanghai. Verstappen struggled throughout the Chinese event and clearly stated afterward that he found little joy in the current racing era.

According to Coulthard, it is not strange for a four-time world champion to be critical of the current situation. “When we spoke to him before the season, he already made it clear that there are multiple challenges that have nothing to do with extracting the maximum from a car,” Coulthard noted on the Up To Speed podcast. “He has simply been honest and critical about that from the start.”

The Scot finds it strange that Verstappen’s words are immediately called into question. “Should we really be questioning a four-time world champion? Should we doubt someone with his track record? Even the reigning champion, Lando Norris, has sent similar signals,” he argued.

Potential adjustments to the F1 format

Between the Grands Prix of China and Japan, discussions are taking place between team principals and Formula 1 management regarding possible adjustments to make the racing more attractive. Coulthard expects that changes could specifically come to the qualifying format.

Despite the criticism, the former driver believes the current formula has successfully generated more action. “We clearly see more battles on track. That is exactly what systems like DRS were originally introduced for. Even Pirelli once tried this with tires that suddenly dropped off in performance. The goal has always been to create more spectacle.”