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Ferrari expects more duels: "Teams taking updates to Miami"

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Ferrari expects more duels: "Teams taking updates to Miami"

Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur expects Formula 1 teams to introduce their first major upgrade packages later than planned. Due to the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, this moment will likely shift to the Miami Grand Prix. 

Development shift to Miami 

While Bahrain was originally intended to be the benchmark for upgrades, the schedule change has given teams more time to extend their development. “At the moment, everyone is developing at full speed,” Vasseur explained. “In Melbourne and Shanghai we haven't seen any real new parts, and I don't expect them in Japan either. That has to do with costs and logistics. I think the plan for most teams was to bring a large package to Bahrain, but that moves now likely to Miami.” Vasseur added that Ferrari must focus on themselves to find more performance with this extra time. 

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The ‘Macarena’ rear wing 

During the weekend in China, Ferrari experimented with a striking new part: the so-called "macarena" rear wing. This design places the actuator in the endplates rather than the center, allowing the flap to rotate up to 270 degrees—essentially standing upside down in "Straight Mode." 

However, the wing was removed after the first free practice. Vasseur explained that the team simply hasn't had enough test mileage with it yet. Ferrari will likely test it again in Japan to evaluate its reliability before it can be introduced in a race weekend.

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Spain
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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