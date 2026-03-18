Fernando Alonso believes his historical criticisms of Honda have finally been vindicated. While their current partnership at Aston Martin has been difficult, Alonso reflected on his infamously tough years with Honda at McLaren between 2015 and 2017.

History repeating

Statistically, Honda has been the least successful engine partner of Alonso's career, spanning 58 Grands Prix. Despite the rocky start to this new era, Alonso remains pragmatic: "It's not an ideal start, but it's the first year of the collaboration... and we have to go through this phase. I am ready to help as much as possible."

Alonso noted that it has taken ten years for people to finally believe what he and teammates like Jenson Button and Stoffel Vandoorne were saying back at McLaren—that the project was not yet mature. He pushed back against the idea that his past criticisms were unfounded: “Two or three years ago, it seemed like I was crazy... But as a two-time world champion and a competitive driver, I wasn't happy with the situation. Was I supposed to be happy and applaud in the car for the work delivered?”