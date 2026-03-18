user icon
icon

Alonso: "I looked crazy ten years ago criticizing Honda"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list

Fernando Alonso believes his historical criticisms of Honda have finally been vindicated. While their current partnership at Aston Martin has been difficult, Alonso reflected on his infamously tough years with Honda at McLaren between 2015 and 2017. 

History repeating 

Statistically, Honda has been the least successful engine partner of Alonso's career, spanning 58 Grands Prix. Despite the rocky start to this new era, Alonso remains pragmatic: "It's not an ideal start, but it's the first year of the collaboration... and we have to go through this phase. I am ready to help as much as possible." 

More about Honda Alonso on Honda criticism: "I seemed crazy ten years ago"

Alonso on Honda criticism: "I seemed crazy ten years ago"

Mar 16
 Aston Martin and Honda face "unpleasant" reliability crisis

Aston Martin and Honda face "unpleasant" reliability crisis

Mar 11

Alonso noted that it has taken ten years for people to finally believe what he and teammates like Jenson Button and Stoffel Vandoorne were saying back at McLaren—that the project was not yet mature. He pushed back against the idea that his past criticisms were unfounded: “Two or three years ago, it seemed like I was crazy... But as a two-time world champion and a competitive driver, I wasn't happy with the situation. Was I supposed to be happy and applaud in the car for the work delivered?”

F1 News Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Honda

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
4
Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
6
Racing Bulls
12
7
Alpine F1
10
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

ES Fernando Alonso 14
  • Team Aston Martin
  • Points 628
  • Podiums 9
  • Grand Prix 194
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (44)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, ES
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Aston Martin
Show full profile
show sidebar