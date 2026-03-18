Criticism of the new Formula 1 rules continues to swell, and analyst Peter Windsor is not sparing the sport. According to the Australian, the so-called "Netflix generation" has won the battle for the sport's future. As a result, he believes the qualities that make top drivers unique have largely been neutralized.

Neutralizing talent

Windsor concluded in his YouTube analysis that even Max Verstappen would likely make little difference in a Mercedes compared to George Russell or Kimi Antonelli under the current rules. He argues that the sport's evolution is no longer driven by purists, but by a new generation of fans.

“The elections are over, and Netflix has won,” he stated. “The Netflix generation now determines what we get to see in Formula 1. The rest never really chose this, but we have to make the best of it and hope it remains somewhat fun to watch.”

Highlights and artificial spectacle

Despite his criticism, Windsor did find one highlight during the weekend. “The most beautiful thing I saw was how Lewis Hamilton turned into turn sixteen. I haven't seen him drive like that in four years. That was pure class. I could have watched that all day; I didn't even really need the overtakes.”

Regarding those overtakes, Windsor suggests the current spectacle should be taken with a grain of salt. He argues that many "fantastic duels" are actually the result of the power units cutting out due to energy management. Windsor is annoyed by how such moments are exaggerated. “If a commentator shouts loud enough, it seems like something incredible is happening. James Hunt used to say: 'My grandmother could have done that.' Honestly, I think he would say the same thing today.”

Verstappen’s talent less decisive

Windsor believes the current regulations also impact the greatest talent of this generation, Max Verstappen. He notes that Verstappen is motivated by the feeling of a perfect corner and the connection with the asphalt. That aspect is being lost in the current era.

“If Max were in a Mercedes against George or Kimi, I don't think he would do much more than what George is doing against Kimi now,” Windsor suggested. He notes that while Verstappen is still an exceptional driver, those skills now make less of a difference. “The heart and soul of what makes Max Verstappen who he is has been largely neutralized by these rules. And I suspect that is actually what he is trying to say himself.”