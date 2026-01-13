user icon
icon

Is Aston Martin Following Ferrari? “Honda Not on Schedule for 2026 Either”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Is Aston Martin Following Ferrari? “Honda Not on Schedule for 2026 Either”

Concerns are growing around Honda’s preparation for the 2026 Formula 1 regulations, raising questions about Aston Martin’s long-term competitiveness. Honda have admitted that development of their new power unit is not fully on schedule, a statement that immediately drew comparisons with Ferrari’s own well-documented struggles ahead of previous regulation changes. With Aston Martin heavily invested in their future partnership with Honda, the timing of these concerns is far from ideal. 

As the grid prepares for one of the biggest technical resets in Formula 1 history, any delay carries significant consequences. 

More about Honda Honda Admits Development Struggles with 2026 ICE

Honda Admits Development Struggles with 2026 ICE

Jan 22
 Aston Martin outlines early hopes for Honda partnership

Aston Martin outlines early hopes for Honda partnership

Nov 10 2025

Honda Acknowledges Development Challenges 

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Honda representatives conceded that progress on the 2026 power unit has not been entirely smooth. The new regulations demand a radically different approach, with increased electrical power, sustainable fuels and complex energy management systems. 

Honda acknowledged that these challenges have stretched development timelines. While they remain confident in the final product, the admission itself has raised eyebrows across the paddock. 

Why Timing Matters More Than Ever 

Under the cost cap and restricted testing rules, early mistakes are harder to correct. Teams that fall behind in the initial phase risk being locked into underperformance for several seasons. 

That reality makes Honda’s comments particularly sensitive. For Aston Martin, the 2026 season is not just another reset. It is the moment where years of investment, new facilities and the arrival of Adrian Newey are supposed to converge. 

Any uncertainty on the power unit side threatens that carefully constructed plan.

Parallels With Ferrari’s Past 

Observers were quick to draw parallels with Ferrari’s experiences during previous regulation changes. In those cases, early optimism was followed by difficult seasons spent chasing competitors who had interpreted the rules more effectively. 

The comparison is uncomfortable for Aston Martin. Like Ferrari, they are betting on a major manufacturer partnership to elevate them into championship contention. History shows that such bets do not always pay off immediately. 

Aston Martin’s Balancing Act 

Despite the concerns, Aston Martin are not panicking publicly. Internally, the team continues to express confidence in Honda’s technical capabilities and long-term commitment. 

However, the situation places additional pressure on integration. The alignment between chassis, aerodynamics and power unit must be perfect from the outset. Any mismatch risks compounding delays. 

With Adrian Newey shaping the car philosophy, coordination with Honda becomes even more critical. 

Honda’s Track Record Still Commands Respect 

It is important to note that Honda’s recent Formula 1 history includes significant success. Their turnaround with Red Bull stands as proof that early struggles do not necessarily define outcomes. 

Honda themselves emphasise this point. They argue that acknowledging challenges now is part of ensuring reliability and performance later. 

A Waiting Game Until 2026 

For now, there are more questions than answers. Honda’s admission does not guarantee failure, but it removes the illusion of smooth progress. 

For Aston Martin, the next two years will be about damage control, optimisation and patience. Whether this situation mirrors Ferrari’s past frustrations or becomes another Honda comeback story will only be clear once the lights go out in 2026. 

What is certain is that the margin for error is razor thin. In a regulation reset where every detail matters, being even slightly behind schedule can define an era.

F1 News Aston Martin Honda

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Team profile

Aston Martin
Show full profile
show sidebar