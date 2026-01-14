user icon
Victor Martins appointed Williams test driver

Victor Martins appointed Williams test driver

Victor Martins has been officially announced as the new test driver for Williams. The Frenchman, who previously competed in Formula 2, will combine his new F1 role with a seat in endurance racing for Alpine. 

Graduation from the Academy 

Martins finished eleventh in the Formula 2 championship last year with ART Grand Prix, securing three podiums and a victory. He had his first taste of Formula 1 machinery during the 2025 season when he took part in the first free practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix. 

Williams Sporting Director Sven Smeets praised Martins' contributions. "Victor is a talented driver who has been invaluable to the team with his advice and feedback," Smeets said. He noted that Martins' experience in the FW47 will help him make a real impact on the development of the upcoming FW48. 

A new chapter for Martins 

Williams confirmed the appointment via social media, welcoming the academy graduate to his new development role for 2026. Martins expressed his gratitude to Team Principal James Vowles and the rest of the team for the opportunity. 

In addition to his duties at Grove, Martins will pursue success in endurance racing with Alpine. This dual role marks a significant step forward in his career as he moves away from Formula 2 to focus on professional manufacturer programs.

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

