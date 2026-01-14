Victor Martins has been officially announced as the new test driver for Williams. The Frenchman, who previously competed in Formula 2, will combine his new F1 role with a seat in endurance racing for Alpine.

Graduation from the Academy

Martins finished eleventh in the Formula 2 championship last year with ART Grand Prix, securing three podiums and a victory. He had his first taste of Formula 1 machinery during the 2025 season when he took part in the first free practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Williams Sporting Director Sven Smeets praised Martins' contributions. "Victor is a talented driver who has been invaluable to the team with his advice and feedback," Smeets said. He noted that Martins' experience in the FW47 will help him make a real impact on the development of the upcoming FW48.

A new chapter for Martins

Williams confirmed the appointment via social media, welcoming the academy graduate to his new development role for 2026. Martins expressed his gratitude to Team Principal James Vowles and the rest of the team for the opportunity.

In addition to his duties at Grove, Martins will pursue success in endurance racing with Alpine. This dual role marks a significant step forward in his career as he moves away from Formula 2 to focus on professional manufacturer programs.