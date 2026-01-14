Philippe Bianchi, the father of Jules Bianchi, has announced on social media that his son’s and grandchildren's stolen karts have been found. He had previously reported the theft, but the karts have now been returned safely.

A significant emotional recovery

Jules Bianchi passed away in 2015 following an accident during the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix. The Frenchman spent two seasons in Formula 1 racing for Marussia. One of his closest friends, Pierre Gasly, still lays flowers every year at the corner where the accident occurred.

The final kart that Bianchi used is among the items returned to the family. "It is with immense joy that I can confirm Jules' kart has been found. It is a huge relief for our entire family," Philippe Bianchi wrote on Instagram. He thanked the public for sharing his appeal and praised the Brignoles police for their efforts.

Some items still missing

The search for the karts became major news, which helped the family recover a portion of the stolen items. Several people assisted in the search, though not everything has been found yet. Bianchi noted that some karts and a mini-motorcycle are still missing, but he remains hopeful.

Formula 1 drivers also joined the effort. Charles Leclerc posted a message on his social media calling for the return of his late friend's karts. The family expressed deep gratitude for the support that led to the recovery of a significant part of the collection.