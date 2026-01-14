user icon
Max Verstappen’s impressive career extends far beyond Formula 1. The Dutchman is known for his interest in other racing classes and appears set to compete in different machinery in the coming year. There is even a possibility the four-time world champion could eventually be seen on two wheels. 

Passion for racing beyond F1 

Verstappen is a true racing enthusiast. When he isn't competing in F1 for Red Bull Racing, he is usually in his simulator in Monaco or driving a GT3 car. Last year, he won the NSL9 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a Ferrari, and he plans to compete in other classes this season under the Mercedes banner. 

In an interview with Blick, Verstappen expressed his love for diverse racing categories. He revealed that MotoGP is a class that particularly interests him. "I enjoy these kinds of adventures," Verstappen said of his excursions into other disciplines. "At some point, Formula 1 will no longer be relevant to me, but other races will be. Even MotoGP can still fascinate me." 

Following in Valentino Rossi's footsteps 

Verstappen could potentially follow in the footsteps of racing legend Valentino Rossi. The nine-time MotoGP champion has experience on both motorcycles and in Formula 1 cars. Rossi once famously swapped vehicles with Lewis Hamilton, driving Hamilton’s Mercedes while the Briton took to the MotoGP bike. 

Before Verstappen can consider such moves, his focus remains on the upcoming F1 season. Due to drastic regulation changes, it remains to be seen if Red Bull—now in

partnership with Ford—can provide the Dutchman with a winning car. Verstappen’s 2026 challenger is set to be presented this week on January 15 in Detroit. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

