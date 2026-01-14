Max Verstappen’s impressive career extends far beyond Formula 1. The Dutchman is known for his interest in other racing classes and appears set to compete in different machinery in the coming year. There is even a possibility the four-time world champion could eventually be seen on two wheels.

Passion for racing beyond F1

Verstappen is a true racing enthusiast. When he isn't competing in F1 for Red Bull Racing, he is usually in his simulator in Monaco or driving a GT3 car. Last year, he won the NSL9 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a Ferrari, and he plans to compete in other classes this season under the Mercedes banner.

In an interview with Blick, Verstappen expressed his love for diverse racing categories. He revealed that MotoGP is a class that particularly interests him. "I enjoy these kinds of adventures," Verstappen said of his excursions into other disciplines. "At some point, Formula 1 will no longer be relevant to me, but other races will be. Even MotoGP can still fascinate me."

Following in Valentino Rossi's footsteps

Verstappen could potentially follow in the footsteps of racing legend Valentino Rossi. The nine-time MotoGP champion has experience on both motorcycles and in Formula 1 cars. Rossi once famously swapped vehicles with Lewis Hamilton, driving Hamilton’s Mercedes while the Briton took to the MotoGP bike.

Before Verstappen can consider such moves, his focus remains on the upcoming F1 season. Due to drastic regulation changes, it remains to be seen if Red Bull—now in

partnership with Ford—can provide the Dutchman with a winning car. Verstappen’s 2026 challenger is set to be presented this week on January 15 in Detroit.