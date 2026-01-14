Max Verstappen has frequently been mentioned alongside the greatest names in Formula 1 history in recent years. Due to his dominance, the Dutchman has often been compared to legends like Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. Verstappen himself shared a remarkably close bond with the latter.

Verstappen enjoyed holidays with the Schumachers

Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, was teammates with Schumacher at Benetton in 1994. Their time together led to a strong friendship, and the families often spent time together. The Verstappens and Schumachers even went on holiday together, memories that Max still holds dear. Speaking with the Swiss newspaper Blick, Verstappen smiled when asked about his bond with Schumacher.

The Dutchman acknowledged having a wonderful time with the Ferrari legend and his family. "It’s a beautiful memory, full of photos and videos," he said. "Because my father was Michael’s teammate, the families stayed in touch for years. We even spent a few holidays together. I knew him as 'Uncle Michael,'" Verstappen added.

Similarities between Schumacher and Verstappen

Schumacher was known as a driver who would do literally anything to win. The German famously secured his first world title after intentionally colliding with his rival, Damon Hill. Verstappen recognizes a similar drive within himself.

"He was a driver who worked tirelessly and gave everything. For him, only the victory counted, regardless of how it was achieved," Verstappen noted. "On the track, he was—just like me—completely focused. But at home, he looked after his family and gave them the attention they deserved."

No interest in matching Schumacher’s records

Verstappen is unsure if he wants to continue in the sport as long as Schumacher did. The German originally retired from Ferrari after 2006 but returned to the grid with Mercedes in 2010. He finally left the pinnacle of motorsport in 2012 with 308 races, 91 victories, and seven world titles.

Verstappen does not believe he will chase those same statistics. The Dutchman acknowledges that there are other things in life besides racing. "After more than 230 races, it

is certainly not my goal to chase seven world titles," he explained. "Nothing is more important to me than my family and children. They are the motivation you can only find at home."