user icon
icon

Max Verstappen reminisces about holidays with 'Uncle Michael' Schumacher

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Max Verstappen reminisces about holidays with 'Uncle Michael' Schumacher

Max Verstappen has frequently been mentioned alongside the greatest names in Formula 1 history in recent years. Due to his dominance, the Dutchman has often been compared to legends like Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. Verstappen himself shared a remarkably close bond with the latter. 

Verstappen enjoyed holidays with the Schumachers 

Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, was teammates with Schumacher at Benetton in 1994. Their time together led to a strong friendship, and the families often spent time together. The Verstappens and Schumachers even went on holiday together, memories that Max still holds dear. Speaking with the Swiss newspaper Blick, Verstappen smiled when asked about his bond with Schumacher. 

More about Max Verstappen McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

Jan 23
 Verstappen Finds Balance Through Fatherhood and Family

Verstappen Finds Balance Through Fatherhood and Family

Jan 22

The Dutchman acknowledged having a wonderful time with the Ferrari legend and his family. "It’s a beautiful memory, full of photos and videos," he said. "Because my father was Michael’s teammate, the families stayed in touch for years. We even spent a few holidays together. I knew him as 'Uncle Michael,'" Verstappen added. 

Similarities between Schumacher and Verstappen 

Schumacher was known as a driver who would do literally anything to win. The German famously secured his first world title after intentionally colliding with his rival, Damon Hill. Verstappen recognizes a similar drive within himself. 

"He was a driver who worked tirelessly and gave everything. For him, only the victory counted, regardless of how it was achieved," Verstappen noted. "On the track, he was—just like me—completely focused. But at home, he looked after his family and gave them the attention they deserved." 

No interest in matching Schumacher’s records 

Verstappen is unsure if he wants to continue in the sport as long as Schumacher did. The German originally retired from Ferrari after 2006 but returned to the grid with Mercedes in 2010. He finally left the pinnacle of motorsport in 2012 with 308 races, 91 victories, and seven world titles. 

Verstappen does not believe he will chase those same statistics. The Dutchman acknowledges that there are other things in life besides racing. "After more than 230 races, it

is certainly not my goal to chase seven world titles," he explained. "Nothing is more important to me than my family and children. They are the motivation you can only find at home." 

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar