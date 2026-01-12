Juan Pablo Montoya has warned that a move away from Red Bull would not automatically guarantee Max Verstappen the same dominant status he currently enjoys. The former

Formula 1 driver argues that Verstappen’s success is closely intertwined with the unique environment Red Bull have built around him. According to Montoya, changing teams would inevitably alter that dynamic, regardless of Verstappen’s exceptional talent.

As speculation continues about Verstappen’s long-term future, Montoya’s comments add nuance to the assumption that the Dutchman would instantly command any team he joins.

“Red Bull Is Built Around Max”

Speaking to AS Colombia, Montoya explained why Verstappen’s current position is so strong. “Red Bull is completely built around Max,” he said.

He pointed to the structure within the team. “Everything is designed to suit him, from communication to decision-making.”

That environment, Montoya believes, amplifies Verstappen’s strengths. “When everything fits perfectly, you perform at your absolute best.”

A Different Reality at Another Team

Montoya stressed that such alignment cannot be replicated overnight elsewhere. “At another team, he would have to adapt.”

He explained that existing hierarchies matter. “Teams already have their own systems and drivers.”

According to Montoya, Verstappen would still be exceptional, but not automatically dominant. “Being fast is one thing. Being the centre of a project is another.”

Status Must Be Earned Again

Montoya rejected the idea that Verstappen’s reputation alone would guarantee control. “No team just hands over everything.”

He said that internal respect is built over time. “Engineers, strategists and management need to trust you.”

That process, Montoya noted, takes races, not contracts. “You earn number one status on track.”

Talent Is Not the Question

Despite the warning, Montoya made clear that Verstappen’s ability is beyond doubt. “Max is the best driver on the grid.”

However, he emphasised that Formula 1 is contextual. “Drivers don’t operate in isolation.”

Even legends, Montoya said, faced challenges when switching teams. “History shows it’s never simple.”

Why Red Bull Remains the Perfect Fit

Montoya believes Verstappen’s current environment is close to ideal. “Red Bull understand him completely.”

He highlighted trust as the key ingredient. “There is no second guessing.” That trust allows Verstappen to focus purely on performance. “That’s a huge advantage.”

A Decision That Would Redefine Everything

Montoya suggested that any move would reset Verstappen’s position. “He would still be Max Verstappen, but in a new context.”

Such a shift carries risk. “Sometimes change unlocks more potential. Sometimes it disrupts it.”

Montoya does not claim Verstappen would fail elsewhere. “He would still win races.”

But the assumption of automatic supremacy, he argues, is flawed. “Formula 1 doesn’t work like that.”

As rumours continue to swirl, Montoya’s message is clear. Verstappen’s dominance is real, but it is also the product of a rare alignment between driver and team. Breaking that bond would not erase his talent, but it would change the rules of engagement completely.