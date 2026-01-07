David Coulthard has sparked discussion by placing Ayrton Senna narrowly ahead of Max Verstappen in his personal ranking of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time. The former F1 driver and current pundit praised Verstappen’s extraordinary level, but ultimately concluded that Senna still edges the Dutchman when comparing absolute greatness. Coulthard’s assessment comes in the form of a knockout-style ranking, where Verstappen also finishes ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

The ranking reflects Coulthard’s belief that modern dominance alone does not automatically settle debates about historical greatness. Instead, he points to a combination of impact, talent and legacy.

“Senna Was Just a Little Bit Better”

Speaking to Channel 4, Coulthard explained his reasoning. “For me, Senna is just a little bit better,” he said when asked to choose between Senna and Verstappen.

Coulthard was quick to stress how close the comparison is. “We’re talking about the absolute top level. The difference is incredibly small.”

According to Coulthard, Senna’s edge lies in his raw intensity. “There was something about Ayrton that felt different. He had an aura.”

Verstappen Ranked Above Hamilton

In Coulthard’s bracket-style ranking, Verstappen emerged ahead of Lewis Hamilton, a choice that underlines how highly he rates the Dutchman’s current level. Coulthard emphasised that this was not meant as a slight on Hamilton’s achievements.

“Lewis has done incredible things in the sport,” Coulthard said. “But Max is operating at a level that is very hard to match.”

He pointed to Verstappen’s control over races as a decisive factor. “He dictates everything. Strategy, pace, pressure.”

Dominance Beyond the Car

Coulthard rejected the idea that Verstappen’s success is purely car-dependent. “Yes, the Red Bull is strong, but Max extracts everything from it.”

He highlighted Verstappen’s adaptability. “Even when the situation is not perfect, he finds solutions.”

That trait, Coulthard believes, separates the truly exceptional drivers from the merely great. “The best ones shape outcomes rather than react to them.”

Why Senna Still Leads

Despite his admiration for Verstappen, Coulthard feels Senna retains a unique place in F1 history. “Senna changed how people viewed driving at the limit.”

He pointed to Senna’s qualifying performances and fearless approach. “He redefined what was possible.”

Coulthard also mentioned Senna’s lasting influence. “Decades later, we’re still measuring drivers against him.”

A Debate Without a Final Answer

Coulthard acknowledged that such rankings are inherently subjective. “There’s no definitive answer. Different eras, different cars.”

He added that Verstappen’s story is still being written. “Max is still building his legacy.”

For now, Coulthard’s verdict is clear but nuanced. Senna remains his benchmark, Verstappen is right behind him, and Hamilton follows close after. In a sport obsessed with numbers, Coulthard’s ranking is a reminder that greatness is not just measured in titles, but in the impression a driver leaves on Formula 1 itself.