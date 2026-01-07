user icon
icon

Coulthard Puts Senna Just Ahead of Verstappen in All-Time Ranking

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Coulthard Puts Senna Just Ahead of Verstappen in All-Time Ranking

David Coulthard has sparked discussion by placing Ayrton Senna narrowly ahead of Max Verstappen in his personal ranking of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time. The former F1 driver and current pundit praised Verstappen’s extraordinary level, but ultimately concluded that Senna still edges the Dutchman when comparing absolute greatness. Coulthard’s assessment comes in the form of a knockout-style ranking, where Verstappen also finishes ahead of Lewis Hamilton

The ranking reflects Coulthard’s belief that modern dominance alone does not automatically settle debates about historical greatness. Instead, he points to a combination of impact, talent and legacy. 

More about Max Verstappen McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

Jan 23
 Verstappen Finds Balance Through Fatherhood and Family

Verstappen Finds Balance Through Fatherhood and Family

Jan 22

“Senna Was Just a Little Bit Better” 

Speaking to Channel 4, Coulthard explained his reasoning. “For me, Senna is just a little bit better,” he said when asked to choose between Senna and Verstappen. 

Coulthard was quick to stress how close the comparison is. “We’re talking about the absolute top level. The difference is incredibly small.” 

According to Coulthard, Senna’s edge lies in his raw intensity. “There was something about Ayrton that felt different. He had an aura.” 

Verstappen Ranked Above Hamilton 

In Coulthard’s bracket-style ranking, Verstappen emerged ahead of Lewis Hamilton, a choice that underlines how highly he rates the Dutchman’s current level. Coulthard emphasised that this was not meant as a slight on Hamilton’s achievements. 

“Lewis has done incredible things in the sport,” Coulthard said. “But Max is operating at a level that is very hard to match.” 

He pointed to Verstappen’s control over races as a decisive factor. “He dictates everything. Strategy, pace, pressure.” 

Dominance Beyond the Car 

Coulthard rejected the idea that Verstappen’s success is purely car-dependent. “Yes, the Red Bull is strong, but Max extracts everything from it.”

He highlighted Verstappen’s adaptability. “Even when the situation is not perfect, he finds solutions.” 

That trait, Coulthard believes, separates the truly exceptional drivers from the merely great. “The best ones shape outcomes rather than react to them.” 

Why Senna Still Leads 

Despite his admiration for Verstappen, Coulthard feels Senna retains a unique place in F1 history. “Senna changed how people viewed driving at the limit.” 

He pointed to Senna’s qualifying performances and fearless approach. “He redefined what was possible.” 

Coulthard also mentioned Senna’s lasting influence. “Decades later, we’re still measuring drivers against him.” 

A Debate Without a Final Answer 

Coulthard acknowledged that such rankings are inherently subjective. “There’s no definitive answer. Different eras, different cars.” 

He added that Verstappen’s story is still being written. “Max is still building his legacy.” 

For now, Coulthard’s verdict is clear but nuanced. Senna remains his benchmark, Verstappen is right behind him, and Hamilton follows close after. In a sport obsessed with numbers, Coulthard’s ranking is a reminder that greatness is not just measured in titles, but in the impression a driver leaves on Formula 1 itself. 

F1 News Max Verstappen David Coulthard Ayrton Senna Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar