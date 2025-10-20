Ferrari's podium with Charles Leclerc (P3) and strong P4 from Lewis Hamilton in Austin is a good result. But the underlying story is much more interesting. This sporting success is a direct response to intense political pressure and the rumor mill surrounding the team.

Leclerc's strong race and satisfied reaction

Start with the performance on track. Leclerc drove a strong race in Austin. The Monegasque made no mistakes and optimally capitalized on the chaos at McLaren.

His satisfied reaction after the race was notable. "We had a good strategy and the pace to fight," he said. A driver who has confidence in his team.

That statement is more important than it seems. It shows a team that again believes in its package.

Elkann's public endorsement of Vasseur

But the real story took place on Saturday. Ferrari chairman John Elkann publicly expressed his "full confidence" in team boss Fred Vasseur.

This was a clear statement to suppress the persistent rumors about the arrival of Christian Horner.

Elkann's timing was perfect:

● Statement on Saturday before the race

● Precisely when Horner rumors peaked

● Public support for Vasseur unusual

● Clear message to media and paddock

● Sunday followed sporting success

● Political and sporting statement complete

Horner rumors finally subdued

The Horner rumors had circulated in the paddock for weeks. Every poor Ferrari result fed new speculation about a possible departure of Vasseur.

Elkann's public support was needed to stop those rumors. The Ferrari chairman rarely chooses the podium, so his statement carried extra weight.

The podium on Sunday proved Elkann right. Ferrari shows they're heading in the right direction under Vasseur's leadership.

Sporting success justifies political choice

What's beautiful about this weekend is how sporting success justifies the political choice. Elkann supports Vasseur on Saturday, Sunday the team delivers results.

Leclerc P3 and Hamilton P4 is exactly what the team needed to maintain momentum heading into the final races.

Ferrari's weekend:

● Saturday: political statement Elkann

● Sunday: sporting statement on track

● Leclerc and Hamilton both strong

● Points scored in battle for P2

● Momentum toward Mexico positive

● Pressure on Vasseur reduced

Hamilton also strong in fourth race for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's P4 is often overlooked, but is also important. The Brit showed good pace and kept Red Bull's Perez behind him.

Hamilton and Leclerc work well together. No internal problems like at McLaren. Ferrari has stability in the driver lineup.