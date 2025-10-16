Ambitious Aston Martin: “We’re Here to Win”

Aston Martin is on a clear upward trajectory. The British team is determined to establish itself as a genuine frontrunner in Formula 1 and believes that next season could mark a turning point — powered by a car influenced by legendary designer Adrian Newey.

Building a team to win

Team principal Andy Cowell is leaving no stone unturned in his effort to transform Aston Martin into a race-winning force. Under Lawrence Stroll’s ownership, the team has aggressively recruited top engineering talent from rival outfits — with Newey’s move from Red Bull Racing seen as a statement of intent.

“Since Lawrence took over the team, he’s delivered on every promise,” Cowell told international media in Singapore. “When you look at the new campus, the scale of investment, and the way he’s attracted people like Adrian, you see how determined he is. Everyone in the paddock recognizes that ambition now. This is no longer a team trying to survive — we’re here to win.”

From midfield to front-running ambitions

Cowell made it clear that Aston Martin no longer sees itself as a midfield team. The goal from 2025 onward is simple: to fight for victories, not just points. “We’ve moved beyond survival,” Cowell said. “Next year, we want to be competing for wins on merit.”

The team’s foundation, he added, is strengthened by a stable driver lineup. “We’re lucky to have Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso — two experienced drivers who will stay with us until at least the end of 2026. That stability allows us to have open conversations about next year’s car and the one after that.”

“We want to be the team everyone wants to drive for”

Looking ahead, Cowell outlined a bold vision for Aston Martin’s future. “When I talk with Adrian and the engineering group, it’s clear what we want: a truly fast car,” he said. “We want every driver with a super licence to be lining up to join this team.”

While only time will tell whether Aston Martin can truly challenge for championships, there’s no doubting the intent. With Newey’s influence, Stroll’s investment, and a leadership team built on ambition, Aston Martin is no longer content with playing catch-up. The message from Cowell couldn’t be clearer — the team isn’t here to participate. It’s here to win.