While on-track results remain disappointing, the financial books of Alpine F1 reveal a concerning picture. With a loss of £22 million (€26 million) in 2024 and a budget that can compete with top teams, the French outfit finds itself in a bind. Focus is entirely on 2026, but is this all-or-nothing gamble sustainable?

£22 million loss in 2024 after previous profit year

Recent financial figures show that the Alpine F1 team suffered a significant loss of £22 million (€26 million) in 2024. A sharp deterioration compared to the profit of the previous year.

This loss stands in stark contrast to the team's enormous budget. Former CEO Laurent Rossi estimated this at half a billion euros per season. Recently, Hollywood stars also invested in the team.

The figures expose the painful reality: the spending of a top team, but the performance of a midfield runner.

CEO confirms F1 future but focus on 2026

The new CEO of Renault, Francois Provost, has confirmed the team's F1 future. But focus is now entirely on the new 2026 regulations.

This is supported by statements from team principal Steve Nielsen. He talks about "sacrificing short-term success" to invest in the future.

This strategy explains the current disappointing results. Alpine has deliberately chosen to sacrifice 2025 for a better position in 2026.

Pragmatic choice: Mercedes customer from 2026

The team has made an important strategic decision. From 2026, Alpine will no longer build its own engines and will become a Mercedes customer.

A decision prompted by advisor Flavio Briatore. This is a pragmatic choice to solve the engine deficit.

But it also means losing status as a full factory team. Alpine is admitting it can't handle engine development.

Enormous pressure from Renault management for results

Alpine is at a crossroads. The enormous investments and pressure from Renault management demand results.

The gamble on 2026 is an all-or-nothing attempt to break the vicious circle of high spending and mediocre performance.

The team has deliberately chosen a strategy of sacrificing short-term success. But this approach carries major risks.

Is the financial balancing act sustainable until 2026?

The question is whether this strategy is sustainable. With a half-billion budget per season and disappointing results, discontent is growing.

The coming seasons will determine whether this strategy can bring the team back to the top. Or whether the financial balancing act becomes unsustainable and Renault pulls the plug.

For Alpine, 2026 is do or die. The team has put all its cards on the new regulations. If that doesn't work, the F1 future could be at risk.