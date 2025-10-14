user icon
icon

Alpine's financial balancing act: £22 million loss despite half-billion budget

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Alpine's financial balancing act: £22 million loss despite half-billion budget
  • Published on 14 Oct 2025 17:46
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

While on-track results remain disappointing, the financial books of Alpine F1 reveal a concerning picture. With a loss of £22 million (€26 million) in 2024 and a budget that can compete with top teams, the French outfit finds itself in a bind. Focus is entirely on 2026, but is this all-or-nothing gamble sustainable? 

£22 million loss in 2024 after previous profit year

Recent financial figures show that the Alpine F1 team suffered a significant loss of £22 million (€26 million) in 2024. A sharp deterioration compared to the profit of the previous year. 

More about Alpine "He's slow" - Colapinto's brutal rebellion reveals F1's true face

"He's slow" - Colapinto's brutal rebellion reveals F1's true face

Oct 21

This loss stands in stark contrast to the team's enormous budget. Former CEO Laurent Rossi estimated this at half a billion euros per season. Recently, Hollywood stars also invested in the team. 

The figures expose the painful reality: the spending of a top team, but the performance of a midfield runner. 

CEO confirms F1 future but focus on 2026 

The new CEO of Renault, Francois Provost, has confirmed the team's F1 future. But focus is now entirely on the new 2026 regulations. 

This is supported by statements from team principal Steve Nielsen. He talks about "sacrificing short-term success" to invest in the future. 

This strategy explains the current disappointing results. Alpine has deliberately chosen to sacrifice 2025 for a better position in 2026. 

Pragmatic choice: Mercedes customer from 2026 

The team has made an important strategic decision. From 2026, Alpine will no longer build its own engines and will become a Mercedes customer. 

A decision prompted by advisor Flavio Briatore. This is a pragmatic choice to solve the engine deficit. 

But it also means losing status as a full factory team. Alpine is admitting it can't handle engine development. 

 Enormous pressure from Renault management for results 

Alpine is at a crossroads. The enormous investments and pressure from Renault management demand results. 

The gamble on 2026 is an all-or-nothing attempt to break the vicious circle of high spending and mediocre performance. 

The team has deliberately chosen a strategy of sacrificing short-term success. But this approach carries major risks. 

Is the financial balancing act sustainable until 2026? 

The question is whether this strategy is sustainable. With a half-billion budget per season and disappointing results, discontent is growing. 

The coming seasons will determine whether this strategy can bring the team back to the top. Or whether the financial balancing act becomes unsustainable and Renault pulls the plug. 

For Alpine, 2026 is do or die. The team has put all its cards on the new regulations. If that doesn't work, the F1 future could be at risk.

F1 News Alpine

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Team profile

Alpine
Show full profile
show sidebar