user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Belgian GP 'a very positive weekend so far' for Verstappen

Belgian GP 'a very positive weekend so far' for Verstappen

  • Published on 29 Aug 2020 20:35
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has lauded the team's weekend so far, claiming it was going far better than what was originally anticipated.

Verstappen managed to qualify third, within a tenth of the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, claiming he was very proud of the lap and the session overall as a whole.

"I think, overall for us, it's been a very positive weekend so far," Verstappen said.

"We came here and we thought it was going to be really tricky for us and actually, to be P3 and that close to Valtteri even though we are still half a second off to Lewis, I think I can be proud of that overall.

"The lap was decent, I ran out of energy a little but it is distributed around the whole lap so, it's probably the fastest way of getting the lap time. Very pleased and looking forward to tomorrow."

Verstappen hoping for mixed weather conditions for race

Speaking after qualifying on whether Red Bull can challenge poleman Lewis Hamilton during tomorrow's Grand Prix, Verstappen was not sure but admitted anything could happen around Spa.

The Dutch driver also hoped for mixed conditions for the race, saying it will make the race more difficult for drivers and give more of an opportunity to move forward in the race.

"I don't know. I mean if you look at the lap time difference to Lewis, I don't think, suddenly in the race we can fight him," Verstappen added.

"Around here, you never know. With the weather as well, I hope it will come into play it makes it a bit more difficult for everyone and it's a bit more fun around especially on this track."

 

F1 News
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
221
2
Red Bull Racing
135
3
Racing Point
78
4
McLaren
62
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
16
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar