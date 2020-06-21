user icon
Hamilton launches ‘The Hamilton Commission’ to promote diversity in motorsport

  • Published on 21 Jun 2020 10:20
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Lewis Hamilton has announced a new comission that he has formed to help increase the diversity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). 

In a column written for the Sunday Times, Hamilton revealed that he has worked in collaboration with the Royal Academy of Engineering to set up the comission. 

“I have been working with the Royal Academy of Engineering to create The Hamilton Commission, a research partnership dedicated to exploring how motorsport can be used as a vehicle to engage more young people from black backgrounds with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects and, ultimately, employ them on our teams or in other engineering sectors.

“It will explore areas including lack of role models and career services at schools, opportunities to engage more black youth with STEM extracurriculars, barriers that prevent people from more diverse backgrounds joining the racing industry, and problematic hiring practices that result in fewer black graduates entering engineering professions.

“I hope that The Hamilton Commission enables real, tangible and measurable change. When I look back in 20 years, I want to see the sport that gave a shy, working-class black kid from Stevenage so much opportunity, become as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in.”

Hamilton has been vocal on social media regarding the recent Black Lives Matter protests, using his large platform to raise awareness and promote change. 

He hopes to work with black communities to understand what barriers are in place that have hindered their attempts to get involved in motorsport. 

