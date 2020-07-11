Brawn warns F1 not to get complacent over coronavirus

Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn has issued a warning to paddock personnel, insisting they must not get complacent with the coronavirus safety measures.

Earlier this week, Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc returned to their homes in Monaco, with concerns being raised after Leclerc was pictured interacting with others with no face masks or social distancing in place.

So far, F1 has reported zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 following over 8,000 tests, however Brawn expects that to change as the 2020 season plays out.

“I think when we had the shock of Melbourne, we came back and we kind of had to recover from that,” he said. “But then we started to think about what could we do to start racing again.

“I think motor racing is very good at logistics, [it's] very good at organising. Plan A, plan B, plan C is our bread and butter, that’s what we do all the time.

“With the FIA, Formula 1, promotors, with the teams, we started regular meetings to work out a plan and how we could go racing.

“The concept of the biosphere and the big bubble, that means we will get a positive [case] at some stage but we hope then we can control it and minimise the risk.”

Brawn pointed out that travelling within the bubble is safe for all involved, following concerns from his family.

“My wife was quite concerned about me coming here and I said this should be the safest place for me to ever be, and that was the objective. Touch wood we’ve been ok so far but we can’t get complacent.”

It is understood that stricter measures will be imposed for the Hungarian Grand Prix next weekend, which could see staff risk imprisonment or a €15,000 fine if they go anywhere but the race track or their hotel.

Hungary will mark the final race of the first triple-header of the 2020 season, which will be followed by a second run of three races at Silverstone and Barcelona.