user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Penalty points per driver following the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix

Penalty points per driver following the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix

  • Published on 07 Jul 2020 09:47
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Penalty points are another way for the race stewards to penalise drivers when they cause an incident on track, and often go hand in hand with a time penalty during the race.

Should a driver collect 12 points over the course of 12 months, they are forced to serve a ban and sit out the next grand prix.

Since the introduction of the penalty points in 2014, no driver has yet collected 12 points, however some have run a little close for comfort in recent years.

Currently, Lewis Hamilton has the most points on the board with seven, having been handed two extra following his clash with Alexander Albon on Sunday at the Red Bull Ring.

Behind him on the tally list is fellow multi-world champion Sebastian Vettel with five, while everyone below him is not in any real immediate danger of facing a race ban. 

Points stay on a driver's licence for 12 months before being dropped on the same date, one year following the incident.

But which drivers currently have points on their licence? Take a look below;
 

Driver
 		 Points
 		 Next points dropped
 
Lewis Hamilton
 		 7
 		 28/07/20 - 1 pt
 
Sebastian Vettel
 		 5
 		 13/07/20 - 2 pt
 
Daniil Kvyat
 		 3
 		 27/10/20 - 2 pt
 
Lance Stroll
 		 2
 		 08/09/20 - 2 pt
 
Kimi Raikkonen
 		 2
 		 29/09/20 - 2 pt
 
Charles Leclerc
 		 2
 		 13/10/20 - 2 pt
 
Max Verstappen
 		 2
 		 26/10/20 - 2 pt
 
Daniel Ricciardo
 		 2
 		 17/11/20 - 2 pt
 
Robert Kubica
 		 2
 		 17/11/20 - 2 pt
 
Antonio Giovinazzi
 		 1
 		 03/08/20 - 1 pt
 
Alexander Albon
 		 1
 		 08/09/20 - 1pt
 
Kevin Magnussen
 		 1
 		 29/09/20 - 1 pt
 
Nico Hulkenberg
 		 1
 		 17/11/20 - 1 pt
 

 

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 15:10

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
37
2
McLaren
26
3
Ferrari
19
4
Racing Point
8
5
Alpha Tauri
6
6
Renault
4
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar