McLaren to use slightly revised livery in 2020 as part of #WeRaceAsOne initiative

McLaren has revealed a slightly tweaked livery for the 2020 season as part of the #WeRaceAsOne initiative from Formula 1.

F1 announced the programme last month, which will work to improve diversity within the sport by listening to members of the paddock.

A Task Force has also been set up which is being funded by F1 CEO Chase Carey, who has donated $1 million to the cause.

F1 chose the rainbow as the symbol of the initiative as it has “become a symbol used internationally in the recent crisis to bring communities together”.

McLaren's halo will have the rainbow design on it, as will the side pod area of the car, above the BAT sponsorship logo.

The Woking-based outfit is not the only team that has made changes to its livery ahead of the new season. Earlier this week, Mercedes announced a brand new black-based livery amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

McLaren enters the year looking to keep hold of its position as the strongest midfield team, having ended the 2019 season fourth in the championship standings.

The team will field Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris once more before the former joins Ferrari for 2021 and Daniel Ricciardo takes his place.