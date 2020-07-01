user icon
McLaren to use slightly revised livery in 2020 as part of #WeRaceAsOne initiative

  • Published on 01 Jul 2020 14:04
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

McLaren has revealed a slightly tweaked livery for the 2020 season as part of the #WeRaceAsOne initiative from Formula 1.

F1 announced the programme last month, which will work to improve diversity within the sport by listening to members of the paddock.

A Task Force has also been set up which is being funded by F1 CEO Chase Carey, who has donated $1 million to the cause. 

F1 chose the rainbow as the symbol of the initiative as it has “become a symbol used internationally in the recent crisis to bring communities together”.

McLaren's halo will have the rainbow design on it, as will the side pod area of the car, above the BAT sponsorship logo. 

The Woking-based outfit is not the only team that has made changes to its livery ahead of the new season. Earlier this week, Mercedes announced a brand new black-based livery amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. 

McLaren enters the year looking to keep hold of its position as the strongest midfield team, having ended the 2019 season fourth in the championship standings.

The team will field Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris once more before the former joins Ferrari for 2021 and Daniel Ricciardo takes his place. 

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,215

    I prefer this over the Merc' approach.

    • + 0
    • Jul 1 2020 - 14:40

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

