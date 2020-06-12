F1 could add more European races to 2020 calendar

There may be more European races added to the 2020 calendar, expanding on the current eight confirmed events, according to Formula 1's managing director Ross Brawn.

Earlier this month, F1 announced the eight races in Europe that will open the 2020 campaign, starting with a double-header in Austria.

Monaco, France and the Netherlands have all announced the cancellation of their grands prix this year, leaving Sochi as the only European venue left on the schedule.

It has been rumoured that circuits such as Hockenheim and Mugello, who were not part of the original calendar, could feature as races in 2020.

“There are a number of good European tracks where we could add another one or two races on to make sure we have a comprehensive season," Brawn told Formula1.com. "We’re not going to declare it yet, as it’s still a work in progress.

“What we really want to avoid is announcing and changing it. We also need to announce it in enough time so people can make plans.

“We hope some races in the second half of the season will have spectators, so we need time for ticket sales and promotion to take place.”

Bahrain and Abu Dhabi are set to be the final two events of the year, with F1 aiming to add “five or six” races in between the end of the European stint and the trip to the Middle East.

Brawn said that the sport has time to figure out which tracks it will be heading to later in the year, but is wary of sending out a premature announcement.

“Things are moving fast, but we still have time,” he said. “We have lots of different options and we’re very confident we’re going to have a great second half of the season, but there is no point making the statement yet as there are still some moving parts we need to put together.

“There is a contingency to have an extended European season with another one or two races if needed.

“I think Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be the backstop of the season from what we can see at the moment. That gives us 10. We’ll find at least five or six good races in the middle.

“We recognise that venues where they have to build a track, such as Baku or Singapore, need more notice than permanent tracks.

“Every aspect has been considered, and I think we can have a very good second half of the season. There will be some races which don’t happen, might be some races we put in, but there’s lots going on.”