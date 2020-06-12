user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
F1 could add more European races to 2020 calendar

F1 could add more European races to 2020 calendar

  • Published on 12 Jun 2020 09:16
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

There may be more European races added to the 2020 calendar, expanding on the current eight confirmed events, according to Formula 1's managing director Ross Brawn. 

Earlier this month, F1 announced the eight races in Europe that will open the 2020 campaign, starting with a double-header in Austria.

Monaco, France and the Netherlands have all announced the cancellation of their grands prix this year, leaving Sochi as the only European venue left on the schedule.

MOREF1 reportedly considering Sochi double-header

It has been rumoured that circuits such as Hockenheim and Mugello, who were not part of the original calendar, could feature as races in 2020.

“There are a number of good European tracks where we could add another one or two races on to make sure we have a comprehensive season," Brawn told Formula1.com. "We’re not going to declare it yet, as it’s still a work in progress.

“What we really want to avoid is announcing and changing it. We also need to announce it in enough time so people can make plans.

“We hope some races in the second half of the season will have spectators, so we need time for ticket sales and promotion to take place.”

Bahrain and Abu Dhabi are set to be the final two events of the year, with F1 aiming to add “five or six” races in between the end of the European stint and the trip to the Middle East.

MOREBahrain 'almost oval' layout being considered for 2020 race

 

Brawn said that the sport has time to figure out which tracks it will be heading to later in the year, but is wary of sending out a premature announcement.

“Things are moving fast, but we still have time,” he said. “We have lots of different options and we’re very confident we’re going to have a great second half of the season, but there is no point making the statement yet as there are still some moving parts we need to put together.

“There is a contingency to have an extended European season with another one or two races if needed.

“I think Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be the backstop of the season from what we can see at the moment. That gives us 10. We’ll find at least five or six good races in the middle.

“We recognise that venues where they have to build a track, such as Baku or Singapore, need more notice than permanent tracks.

“Every aspect has been considered, and I think we can have a very good second half of the season. There will be some races which don’t happen, might be some races we put in, but there’s lots going on.”

F1 News Ross Brawn
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Ross Brawn
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 23 1954 (65)
  • Place of b. Ashton-under-Lyne, Lancashire, England, United Kingdom
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar