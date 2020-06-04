user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
F1 reportedly considering Sochi double-header

F1 reportedly considering Sochi double-header

  • Published on 04 Jun 2020 14:05
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Sochi Autodrom in Russia could host two Formula 1 races in 2020, according to a German report.

The track, which made its F1 debut in 2014, has been dominated by Mercedes since the maiden event, with the Silver Arrows claiming victory at each of the six races held there so far.

The Red Bull Ring and Silverstone are already two confirmed double-headers this year, following the announcement of the opening eight races of the 2020 season.

MORE2020 season 'not appropriate' for reverse grid races

MOREPositive coronavirus case in the F1 paddock won't cancel a race - Carey

F1 is targeting 15 races in 2020, with Australia, France, Monaco and the Netherlands already cancelling their events.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Sochi has emerged as a candidate to host two races in order to fill up the calendar, as Singapore, Azerbaijan and Japan are now unlikely to feature on the 2020 schedule.

With hotels within walking distance of the track and the area being easy to close off, it would comply with F1 regulations, who are introducing strict guidelines to abode by amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The report also states that Vietnam is not keen on hosting its first-ever race in Autumn, which would leave just half a year between the maiden event in Hanoi and its second grand prix, early on in the 2021 season.

There is also a major question mark regarding the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, despite the fact that NASCAR has already started back and IndyCar will race in Fort Worth this weekend.

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,141

    Of all the gps they could have it at, this is the worst one.

    • + 0
    • Jun 4 2020 - 14:37
  • Bilstar

    Posts: 35

    Aren't times bad enough? One Sochi race a year is less than great, this seems needlessly cruel.

    • + 0
    • Jun 4 2020 - 15:19
  • xoya

    Posts: 539

    Two Sochi races? God help us all

    • + 0
    • Jun 4 2020 - 15:48
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,141

      Two Sochi races has been proposed. A god would never allow this = God is dead! ;)

      • + 0
      • Jun 4 2020 - 17:57

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar