F1 reportedly considering Sochi double-header

The Sochi Autodrom in Russia could host two Formula 1 races in 2020, according to a German report.

The track, which made its F1 debut in 2014, has been dominated by Mercedes since the maiden event, with the Silver Arrows claiming victory at each of the six races held there so far.

The Red Bull Ring and Silverstone are already two confirmed double-headers this year, following the announcement of the opening eight races of the 2020 season.

MORE: 2020 season 'not appropriate' for reverse grid races

MORE: Positive coronavirus case in the F1 paddock won't cancel a race - Carey

F1 is targeting 15 races in 2020, with Australia, France, Monaco and the Netherlands already cancelling their events.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Sochi has emerged as a candidate to host two races in order to fill up the calendar, as Singapore, Azerbaijan and Japan are now unlikely to feature on the 2020 schedule.

With hotels within walking distance of the track and the area being easy to close off, it would comply with F1 regulations, who are introducing strict guidelines to abode by amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The report also states that Vietnam is not keen on hosting its first-ever race in Autumn, which would leave just half a year between the maiden event in Hanoi and its second grand prix, early on in the 2021 season.

There is also a major question mark regarding the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, despite the fact that NASCAR has already started back and IndyCar will race in Fort Worth this weekend.