Horner: F1 at a 'perfect time' to trial new race format

Horner: F1 at a 'perfect time' to trial new race format

  • Published on 01 Jun 2020 17:49
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Formula 1 is at the “perfect time” to trial reverse grid races.

The 2020 F1 season is set to get underway in Austria next month, after the coronavirus pandemic saw the opening ten races o the original schedule called off.

Two consecutive events are expected to be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, followed by one race in Hungary before another two races at one circuit, with Silverstone in the UK the proposed venue.

Horner revealed that during a meeting between the teams and the FIA last week, it was proposed that one of the weekends should hold a reverse grid based on championship position.

MOREF1 keen to let drivers 'race hard' upon racing return in July

MOREMcLaren open to trying new race formats in 2020

The Briton argues that it would add another factor of unpredictability, rather than getting two similar races in a row at the same track. 

“I think we've got a unique situation this year, and having two races at the same venue, it would seem the perfect time to try something different at that second event,” Horner told Sky F1.

"Otherwise, with stable weather conditions, we're likely to have the same output in race two as we have in race one.

“There was a discussion last week where the FIA and Liberty put on the table trying something different for that second race weekend, where there would be perhaps a race on Saturday, a reverse grid on Sunday.

“My view was let's do it at all the races that there are two races, so Austria, Silverstone, maybe an Asian further down the line.”

Horner added that the idea received overwhelming support - except from Mercedes, who is targeting a seventh consecutive double world championship.

Horner said: “It seemed to get overwhelming support, the only person that wasn't particularly supportive of it was Toto because he thought it would interfere with Lewis' seventh world championship campaign, and it would be too much of a variable.

“But for the sport, if it's the same for everybody, now would be the perfect time to try it. Otherwise there will never be a good time and we'll never know.”

F1 News Christian Horner Red Bull Racing
Replies (0)

  • f1dave

    Posts: 753

    Here's a novel idea . . . .just race !

    If F1 needs gimmicks to keep fans interested maybe it's time to just shut it down
    and let some other real racing series take over (not electric cars).

    • + 0
    • Jun 1 2020 - 18:34
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,802

      "Here's a novel idea . . . .just race !"

      they are racing... more than usual. so what's the problem

      • + 0
      • Jun 1 2020 - 20:35
  • Snooky

    Posts: 36

    Can’t see Merc risking it, it’s been clear their car struggles with following other cars for years, they don’t want to get stuck behind other Competitive cars that’ll ruin their chances of winning

    • + 0
    • Jun 1 2020 - 20:49
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,120

    You could, but would it benefit anyone, really?

    I genuinly think there is little wrong with the current format. Remove an FP outing or so, fine, but the rest? There's only so much you can do to "spice up the show", and "don't fix what isn't broken" really apply here.

    That said: there could of course be stuff you could make, sorta challenges like "best tyre tamer", or "fuel fanatic" or some other stuff to test the drivers' skills in various aspects. Kinda make them an event of its own.

    • + 0
    • Jun 1 2020 - 22:02
    • Snooky

      Posts: 36

      Thinking removing FP2 would be good, it’s never at a time when the race occurs so not useful to the weekend. The hole reason the extra session was brought in was to increase test time for components After removing in season testing. Remove the session and less practice at the track MAY offer more mixed results (more interesting races have come when less practices have happened), let the teams test the same amount of time at a track of their choice when they want to. A team could test half at the start of the year to hit the ground running then spread through the rest of the year or test through in stages if they want and progress slower through the season but for longer. Bit of variety wouldn’t go amis!

      • + 0
      • Jun 1 2020 - 22:59

