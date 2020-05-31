user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Mercedes remains in F1 with Wolff as boss - report

Mercedes remains in F1 with Wolff as boss - report

  • Published on 31 May 2020 11:22
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes will remain in Formula 1 beyond the 2020 season and will retain Toto Wolff as team principal and CEO, according to a German report.

Wolff's position within the team has been in question for a number of weeks, however the Austrian affirmed at the end of the 2019 season that he could not imagine anywhere better for him than Mercedes

He has been linked with a move to Aston Martin, who will join the grid as a fully-fledged manufacturer in 2021, taking over from the Racing Point outfit.

Wolff even acquired shares in Aston martin earlier this year, however this was deemed as a personal investment.

MORE: Szafnauer sees no Aston Martin role for Wolff in 2021

Under Wolff's leadership, Mercedes is yet to be dethroned in the turbo-hybrid era, and has won all six drivers' and constructors' championships on offer since 2014. 

But it is yet to officially commit to F1 beyond the 2020 season, leading to speculation surrounding its future and the potential whereabouts of Wolff. 

A report from Auto Motor und Sport declares that Mercedes will still be on the grid for the foreseeable future and Wolff will stay on as the team principal of the team. 

The future of the sport and many of its teams remains in the unknown as the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus continues to ravage.

In an attempt to safeguard the teams, a $145 million budget cap was signed off earlier this week for 2021, which will decrease gradually until 2023, where it will remain stable at $135 million until 2025.

Mercedes is also yet to announce who will race for the team next season, as both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are out of contract at the end of the 2020 campaign. 

F1 News Toto Wolff Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,111

    Don't see why they shouldn't, so IMO it's a good move.

    • + 0
    • May 31 2020 - 13:22

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AT Toto Wolff
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country AT
  • Date of b. Jan 12 1972 (48)
  • Place of b. Vienne, Austria, AT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar