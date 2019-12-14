user icon
Wolff 'cannot imagine any better' place than Mercedes

  • Published on 14 Dec 2019 15:04
  • comments 1
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Toto Wolff has spoken out on recent rumours concerning his future at Mercedes, saying that after eight successful years with the team, he cannot imagine a better team to be a part of.

Wolff said that it was important for him to consider what is the right way to go in order to make himself happy in the future, and although he did not give a definite answer on his future, he still feels happy within the team.

"There is so many factors one needs to consider in their career," Wolff explained. "It's the same for you guys and for me to say what actually makes you happy and gets you out of bed, even on the difficult days.

"Mercedes is still, even after eight years with the team, the relationships still give me all the love strengths and at the moment, I can't imagine any better place.

Wolff explained his reasons for not attending the Brazilian Grand Prix with the team, citing the reason being next year's race calendar, which will expand into a record-breaking 22 races next season.

"The experiment in Brazil was to find out, with a 22 race calendar," Wolff said. "If I could choose to miss so in order to not go to the full 22 and leave it for other senior members of the team, it was something I always wanted to do.

"It was strange for me and the realisation factor was really high and a little bit of the fact that I knew everybody else was working and I wasn't which was double the enjoyment.

"But I guess with all those senior members we need to be aware of the contribution we bring and that contribution is what we need to bring to all the races, and I haven't found a solution to that yet."

Replies (1)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,678

    Team principals are no doubt important parts of a team, but I don't think they are vital enough that they must participate at every GP no matter what. So Wolff being absent now and again will likely not hurt a strong team like Mercedes.

    • + 0
    • Dec 15 2019 - 19:26

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

