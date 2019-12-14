Wolff 'cannot imagine any better' place than Mercedes

Toto Wolff has spoken out on recent rumours concerning his future at Mercedes, saying that after eight successful years with the team, he cannot imagine a better team to be a part of.

Wolff said that it was important for him to consider what is the right way to go in order to make himself happy in the future, and although he did not give a definite answer on his future, he still feels happy within the team.

"There is so many factors one needs to consider in their career," Wolff explained. "It's the same for you guys and for me to say what actually makes you happy and gets you out of bed, even on the difficult days.

"Mercedes is still, even after eight years with the team, the relationships still give me all the love strengths and at the moment, I can't imagine any better place.

Wolff explained his reasons for not attending the Brazilian Grand Prix with the team, citing the reason being next year's race calendar, which will expand into a record-breaking 22 races next season.

"The experiment in Brazil was to find out, with a 22 race calendar," Wolff said. "If I could choose to miss so in order to not go to the full 22 and leave it for other senior members of the team, it was something I always wanted to do.

"It was strange for me and the realisation factor was really high and a little bit of the fact that I knew everybody else was working and I wasn't which was double the enjoyment.

"But I guess with all those senior members we need to be aware of the contribution we bring and that contribution is what we need to bring to all the races, and I haven't found a solution to that yet."