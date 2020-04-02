user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Szafnauer sees no Aston Martin role for Wolff in 2021

Szafnauer sees no Aston Martin role for Wolff in 2021

  • Published on 02 Apr 2020 11:31
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says he does not expect Toto Wolff to join Aston Martin in 2021.

Wolff, who has overseen Mercedes' success throughout Formula 1's turbo-hybrid era, has been linked to the team that will take over from Racing Point next year.

On Wednesday, the change of team was made official for 2021 following investment in Aston Martin from team owner Lawrence Stroll, who saved Racing Point (then called Force India) from administration in August 2018.

However, Szafnauer expects Wolff to stay at Mercedes next year and attempt to continue to lead the team through its current success period, in which it has amassed six consecutive drivers' and constructors' championships.

“It's not really for me to say, that's more of a question for Toto,” Szafnauer told Sky F1. “But if you're asking me to guess, Toto this year and next year will be running Mercedes and trying to make history by winning another world championship.

“That's what he's focusing on. At all but one of the team principal meetings, he's participated. He'll be at the next one next Friday, so I don't see him doing other than that.”

Szafnauer hoping for largely unchanged cars in 2021

There were concerns that the season delay due to the coronavirus pandemic could setback Aston Martin's return as a works team in F1.

However, Szafnauer says that he expects only the introduction of regulations will see delays. F1's revamped technical regulations that were set to come into play in 2021 have been pushed back for another year.

F1 teams are set to meet on Friday to talk about the 2021 cars, with Szafnauer hoping that the cars remain largely unchanged, which will save costs.

“I think this delay will only have an impact on sporting regulations, perhaps some technical regulations, carrying the cars over - we've got to define what that means, what parts of the car do we carry over and what parts can be developed,” he said.

“I think that will probably happen in the next week, we'll have an idea of what the cars are going to look like in 2021 that we're going to race. 

“But I hope they look like the cars that we produce now so that we save all the cost of developing a new car.

“That's going to be very crucial for a lot of the teams, especially the smaller teams, when the revenue isn't the same that we thought it was going to be. We've got to make sure the costs aren't either.”

F1 News Toto Wolff Otmar Szafnauer Mercedes Racing Point
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 323

    Toto is also co-owner of Mercedes and I doubt that would be on the table at RP/Aston Martin - Stroll doesn't need co-investors would be my guess? On the flip side a change is as good as a rest - it's not inconceivable he could swap for these reasons and what better time to bow out of Mercedes? Any news of Hamilton signing for another 24 months will probably be indicative of Wolf staying put.

    • + 0
    • Apr 2 2020 - 14:08
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,208

      Toto invested in the Mercedes F1 team, not Daimler AG ( parent of Mercedes ). If Mercedes chooses to pull out of F1 ( due to poor economic outlook ), he could buy the rest of the team ( ~70% shares ) from Mercedes or sell his part of shares too if there is an interested party looking to invest half a billion dollars. It's pretty hard to get out of F1 business now especially for individuals.

      • + 0
      • Apr 2 2020 - 17:32
    • RogerF1

      Posts: 440

      I think it’s a very valid point regarding Merc’s predicament or for that matter any other OEM team. They are becoming horrendously cash strapped from global sales collapse and zero production coupled with the shift to EV investments. It’s been a long held concern of mine that Merc especially will one day look at the commercial returns - car sales - and think Hmmmm. Now is the time to go, no races and new regs investment postponed.

      • + 0
      • Apr 2 2020 - 22:06
  • Dert38

    Posts: 190

    corona got aston... (((((((

    • + 0
    • Apr 2 2020 - 18:59
  • Sadtomato

    Posts: 48

    Toto is far too smart to jump onto a sinking ship like Aston Martin!

    • + 0
    • Apr 3 2020 - 16:38
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,208

      AM may perform poorly during a recession, its no sinking ship. But, the brand has certain value, companies like TATA, Tencent, even one of the big 5 of auto( especially Toyota ) would like to acquire it, albeit at a reasonable price perhaps.

      • + 0
      • Apr 3 2020 - 17:25
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,208

    Ottmar would have spooked at the question. He will automatically loose the job, should Toto choose to accept the job.

    • + 0
    • Apr 3 2020 - 17:26

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

    Fastest lap

     

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    20:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

    20:10 - 22:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AT Toto Wolff
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country AT
  • Date of b. Jan 12 1972 (48)
  • Place of b. Vienne, Austria, AT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar