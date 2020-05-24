user icon
Who's racing in the Monaco Virtual Grand Prix?

  • Published on 24 May 2020 10:13
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The sixth Virtual Grand Prix takes places later today, with eight current Formula 1 drivers signed up to compete in the event.

The race will take place around the streets of Monte Carlo, on the date that was originally scheduled for the 2020 grand prix.

Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon will make their debuts in the Virtual GP series later today, competing against regulars Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

A number of non-F1 racing drivers will take part, including Esteban Gutierrez, Arthur Leclerc, Nico Prost, Vitantonio Liuzzi, David Schumacher, Louis Deletraz and Pietro Fittipaldi.

Footballers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thiabout Courtois will race, as will Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi. 

The live broadcast for the Virtual Grand Prix will begin at 6 PM BST on Sunday, May 24th, and will be shown on Formula 1's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook profiles. 

The full entry list is as follows;

 

Team
 		 Driver
 		 Driver
 
Mercedes
 		 Valtteri Bottas
 		 Esteban Gutierrez
 
Ferrari
 		 Charles Leclerc
 		 Arthur Leclerc
 
Red Bull
 		 Alexander Albon
 		 Kai Lenny
 
McLaren
 		 Lando Norris
 		 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
 
Renault
 		 Esteban Ocon
 		 Nico Prost
 
AlphaTauri
 		 Vitantonio Liuzzi
 		 Luca Salvadori
 
Racing Point
 		 David Schumacher
 		 Luis Fonsi
 
Alfa Romeo
 		 Antonio Giovinazzi
 		 Thibaut Courtois
 
Haas
 		 Louis Deletraz
 		 Pietro Fittipaldi
 
Williams
 		 George Russell
 		 Nicholas Latifi
 
