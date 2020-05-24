Who's racing in the Monaco Virtual Grand Prix?

The sixth Virtual Grand Prix takes places later today, with eight current Formula 1 drivers signed up to compete in the event.

The race will take place around the streets of Monte Carlo, on the date that was originally scheduled for the 2020 grand prix.

Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon will make their debuts in the Virtual GP series later today, competing against regulars Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

A number of non-F1 racing drivers will take part, including Esteban Gutierrez, Arthur Leclerc, Nico Prost, Vitantonio Liuzzi, David Schumacher, Louis Deletraz and Pietro Fittipaldi.

Footballers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thiabout Courtois will race, as will Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi.

The live broadcast for the Virtual Grand Prix will begin at 6 PM BST on Sunday, May 24th, and will be shown on Formula 1's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook profiles.

The full entry list is as follows;