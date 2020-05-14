user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Binotto: Vettel and Ferrari no longer share the same short or long-term goals

Binotto: Vettel and Ferrari no longer share the same short or long-term goals

  • Published on 14 May 2020 17:35
  • comments 8
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says Sebastian Vettel's departure from the team is a result of the two parties not sharing the same goals.

Vettel's departure was announced on Tuesday morning following months of speculation surrounding his future at the team.

His 2021 destination is not yet known, however he was linked to a seat at McLaren before the British outfit confirmed on Thursday that it had signed Daniel Ricciardo to partner Lando Norris.

What is certain is that he will not be a Ferrari driver in 2021, and the decision came as a result of Vettel no longer dispensing the same outlook going forward as the team.

“When taking these decisions it’s because we are convinced we made the right decision,” Binotto said at the Motor Valley Fest event. “We closed a cycle with Sebastian, it’s been six years he has been working in our team.

“I admire Sebastian as a person and as a driver. I hold him in great esteem. Over the last weeks, the world has changed, not only from an economic point of view but also from a technical and sporting point of view.

“There are challenges and obstacles ahead. We are laying the foundations for our future. And we want to have a specific perspective. We discussed it with Sebastian and we found out we didn’t share the same short or long-term goals.”

Binotto: Sainz a 'great addition' for Ferrari

Ferrari confirmed that Carlos Sainz would replace Vettel at the team in 2021, following on from his two-year stint at McLaren.

Sainz picked up his first podium finish at the penultimate round of the 2019 season in Brazil, and has amassed 102 grand prix starts since 2015.

Binotto described Sainz as “strong and reliable” and is hopeful that the new partnership alongside Leclerc will bring Ferrari title glory it has yearned for since 2008.

“Sainz is a great addition,” Binotto stated. “He’s very smart, young, but he has participated in five seasons.

“He’s a strong, reliable driver that has scored a lot of points and I believe he is a great driver to be paired with the pure talent of Charles, so that he can grow and win.”

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Mattia Binotto Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (7)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 226

    Yeah Vettel about to be cunning, Ferrari besides about passion.

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 17:41
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 76

    Pathetic.

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 18:42
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,241

    Something tells me, Ferrari is aiming for properly developing their car with a long term goal. Their appointments, statements point towards it. Perhaps Vettel wanted a winning car right away and grew understandably desperate.

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 19:58
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 264

      In my opinion it was all about the money; when they cut his paycheck more than half and signed long term deal with another driver it was a painful lesson for Seb to get know he is not the main horse in the run for the tittle in the team

      • + 0
      • May 15 2020 - 10:22
  • siggy74

    Posts: 135

    More like right Seb, that new contract says your Number 2.

    SEB
    "No No, i want to be number 1..... And then next year.....Number 1.... "
    Mattia
    "No can do Seb, Charles is number 1.... short term this year and will be number 1 next year also..."

    SEB
    " Never liked red anyway, always liked pink better........... Be Sending round my new driver, in the silver DB5" ;P

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 23:05
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 264

    Binotto's short term goals: Leclerc & Ferrari win 1st race of the season
    Binotto's long term goals: Leclerc and Ferrari win championships

    In fact Seb is earning to much money making so many stupid mistakes and losing in the 2019 table with a guy who earned less; Charles is better driver now so why keep Seb who brought disaster in Brazil and could build more tension.

    • + 0
    • May 15 2020 - 07:33
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 386

    The clue's in Binotto's statement - it was only money ! Funny that. Was expecting to hear more from Seb this week, I really don't want to see him retire.

    • + 0
    • May 15 2020 - 13:39
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,241

      The budget situation might affect Ferrari and Merc more than others. They may not cut fancy deals like they used to fetch the best qualified pilots the grid.

      • + 0
      • May 15 2020 - 20:37

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Which driver will Renault bring in next?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,367
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar