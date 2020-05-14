Binotto: Vettel and Ferrari no longer share the same short or long-term goals

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says Sebastian Vettel's departure from the team is a result of the two parties not sharing the same goals.
Vettel's departure was announced on Tuesday morning following months of speculation surrounding his future at the team.
His 2021 destination is not yet known, however he was linked to a seat at McLaren before the British outfit confirmed on Thursday that it had signed Daniel Ricciardo to partner Lando Norris.
What is certain is that he will not be a Ferrari driver in 2021, and the decision came as a result of Vettel no longer dispensing the same outlook going forward as the team.
“When taking these decisions it’s because we are convinced we made the right decision,” Binotto said at the Motor Valley Fest event. “We closed a cycle with Sebastian, it’s been six years he has been working in our team.
“I admire Sebastian as a person and as a driver. I hold him in great esteem. Over the last weeks, the world has changed, not only from an economic point of view but also from a technical and sporting point of view.
“There are challenges and obstacles ahead. We are laying the foundations for our future. And we want to have a specific perspective. We discussed it with Sebastian and we found out we didn’t share the same short or long-term goals.”
Ferrari confirmed that Carlos Sainz would replace Vettel at the team in 2021, following on from his two-year stint at McLaren.
Sainz picked up his first podium finish at the penultimate round of the 2019 season in Brazil, and has amassed 102 grand prix starts since 2015.
Binotto described Sainz as “strong and reliable” and is hopeful that the new partnership alongside Leclerc will bring Ferrari title glory it has yearned for since 2008.
“Sainz is a great addition,” Binotto stated. “He’s very smart, young, but he has participated in five seasons.
“He’s a strong, reliable driver that has scored a lot of points and I believe he is a great driver to be paired with the pure talent of Charles, so that he can grow and win.”
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Replies (7)Login to reply
Dert38
Posts: 226
Yeah Vettel about to be cunning, Ferrari besides about passion.
essaouira311
Posts: 76
Pathetic.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,241
Something tells me, Ferrari is aiming for properly developing their car with a long term goal. Their appointments, statements point towards it. Perhaps Vettel wanted a winning car right away and grew understandably desperate.
JuJuHound
Posts: 264
In my opinion it was all about the money; when they cut his paycheck more than half and signed long term deal with another driver it was a painful lesson for Seb to get know he is not the main horse in the run for the tittle in the team
siggy74
Posts: 135
More like right Seb, that new contract says your Number 2.
SEB
"No No, i want to be number 1..... And then next year.....Number 1.... "
Mattia
"No can do Seb, Charles is number 1.... short term this year and will be number 1 next year also..."
SEB
" Never liked red anyway, always liked pink better........... Be Sending round my new driver, in the silver DB5" ;P
JuJuHound
Posts: 264
Binotto's short term goals: Leclerc & Ferrari win 1st race of the season
Binotto's long term goals: Leclerc and Ferrari win championships
In fact Seb is earning to much money making so many stupid mistakes and losing in the 2019 table with a guy who earned less; Charles is better driver now so why keep Seb who brought disaster in Brazil and could build more tension.
Pistonhead
Posts: 386
The clue's in Binotto's statement - it was only money ! Funny that. Was expecting to hear more from Seb this week, I really don't want to see him retire.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,241
The budget situation might affect Ferrari and Merc more than others. They may not cut fancy deals like they used to fetch the best qualified pilots the grid.