19-race season possible with July start - Brawn

Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn states that the 2020 season could feature 19 races even if the opening round was held in July.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to the original calendar, with the first nine races impacted by the virus. Australia and Monaco have cancelled their weekends, meaning all other grands prix are still eligible for an event this year.
Earlier this week, Canada became the latest country to postpone its race, leaving France as the next round to be placed as the opening grand prix of the year on June 28th.
Brawn says that if the season was able to get underway in two months' time, the schedule would be tightened and it would make for a tough logistical task to pull off - but one that he believes is possible.
“If we were able to start at the beginning of July we could do a 19-race season,” Brawn told Sky F1. “[It would be] tough - three races on, one weekend off, three races on, one weekend off.
“We have looked at all the logistics, and we think we can hold an 18-19 race season if we can get started at the beginning of July. The choice is between those two numbers.
“Eight races is the minimum we can have a world championship, [according to] the FIA Statutes. We could achieve eight races by starting in October. So if you wanted a drop-dead point it would be October.
“But then there is always the possibility we could run into next year. That’s being explored. Can we stray into January to finish the season? There are all sorts of complications, as you can imagine, with that.”
Brawn added that it was possible that the season would contain some two-day weekends in order to soften the travelling burden, highlighting that China would likely be a two-day event due to the effort of travelling to the country, as well as out and to the next race.
Brawn affirms that the series is looking to go race as soon as possible, even if it means hosting races with no spectators present.
“Our view is probably a European start will be favourable and that could even be a closed event,” he said.
“We could have a very enclosed environment, where teams come in on charters, we channel them into the circuit, we make sure everyone is tested, cleared and that there is no risk to anyone.
“We have a race with no spectators. That’s not great, but it’s better than no racing at all. We have to remember there are millions of people who follow the sport sat at home.
“A lot of them are isolating and to be able to keep the sport alive and put on a sport and entertain people would be a huge bonus in this crisis we have. But we can’t put anyone at risk.”
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 17:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 17:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Replies (5)Login to reply
essaouira311
Posts: 64
No big hearts here. Just money.
Bernie is miles ahead of all of you -pigheads.
f1dave
Posts: 739
After all the emphasis on driver safety it doesn't make sense to endanger whole teams. Just admit it , the season is over. It isn't worth peoples lives.
calle.itw
Posts: 8,007
It is, and it is also very possible that a robber will, at this instant, storm into my house and hold me to gunpoint, threatening me to take his sapphire blue Honda NSX "or else"... Yet here I sit, and the only NSX in sight is my model car. :(
f1ski
Posts: 602
if it did start a race each week would be great
Ram Samartha
Posts: 1,126
Not really any place to express this on this site, so here goes. I hope all of my F1 friends and your friends and family are all safe during these crazy times. It will be interesting no doubt to see how the larger picture unfolds and how it affects the 2020 season. My hunch is that it will probably be the season that wasn't. Seems kind of irresponsible to start seriously thinking about dates for large gatherings such as an F1 race weekend. Televised races without crowds could be interesting, but still, I think Liberty is being a bit overly optimistic thinking they can pull of that many races in as many different countries. I suspect they are making this statement now to somehow try to appease the fans and promoters. I just don't see Ross making this kind of actual commitment at this point, it's too risky, but they still have to be out there promoting the sport while trying not to bleed too much money.