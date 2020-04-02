Hamilton: Humans have got 'out of control'

Lewis Hamilton believes the human race has “got out of control” and is hopeful that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will help things change for the better.

The COVID-19 disease is fast approaching one million confirmed cases worldwide, as just under 50,000 people have succumbed to the virus.

Much of the world's usual daily activities have been put on hold as people are encouraged to stay at home in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, Hamilton shared images of a less polluted sky due to fewer activities in cities and questioned if humans can change their current structure of life.

“It’s crazy that the world has come to a halt and we are seeing skies clear up,” Hamilton stated. “Who knows why this is all happening right now but so much to think about for all of us.

“In 1900 there were less than 2 billion people and now we are at 7.7 billion and increasing 140 million a year.

“All these stats are mind-blowing for me, not sure how you feel [about] it? We’ve just got out of control as a race.

“What’s even more crazy is, in this sad time where we are seeing deaths of over 40,000 from this virus, around 57 million people die every year according to statistics. That would mean more than 150,000 people die everyday worldwide.

“We have so much changing to do, to our habits, decisions we take, how we consume, all sorts. How can we truly change as a human race when we’re so stuck in our ways? Hopefully this global pandemic can help us all change for the better.”