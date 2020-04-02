user icon
Hamilton: Humans have got 'out of control'

Hamilton: Humans have got 'out of control'

  • Published on 02 Apr 2020 12:40
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton believes the human race has “got out of control” and is hopeful that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will help things change for the better.

The COVID-19 disease is fast approaching one million confirmed cases worldwide, as just under 50,000 people have succumbed to the virus.

Much of the world's usual daily activities have been put on hold as people are encouraged to stay at home in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

MORESeven F1 teams to start production of ventilators this week | Mercedes F1 producing breathing aids for coronavirus patients

Taking to Instagram, Hamilton shared images of a less polluted sky due to fewer activities in cities and questioned if humans can change their current structure of life.

“It’s crazy that the world has come to a halt and we are seeing skies clear up,” Hamilton stated. “Who knows why this is all happening right now but so much to think about for all of us.

“In 1900 there were less than 2 billion people and now we are at 7.7 billion and increasing 140 million a year.

“All these stats are mind-blowing for me, not sure how you feel [about] it? We’ve just got out of control as a race.

“What’s even more crazy is, in this sad time where we are seeing deaths of over 40,000 from this virus, around 57 million people die every year according to statistics. That would mean more than 150,000 people die everyday worldwide.

“We have so much changing to do, to our habits, decisions we take, how we consume, all sorts. How can we truly change as a human race when we’re so stuck in our ways? Hopefully this global pandemic can help us all change for the better.”

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
Replies (2)

  • essaouira311

    Posts: 62

    That's the way it is...
    Lewis can read between the lines....

    • + 0
    • Apr 2 2020 - 13:06
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 233

    It seems Lewis found a time to take a look at the worldwide statistics
    Good for him, I hope he takes it out a bit more than just mind-blowing

    • + 0
    • Apr 2 2020 - 15:57
  • f1ski

    Posts: 601

    1.6 billion in 1900. Go to someplace where you can live like a hermit trash your phone disconnect from the world. I love F1 but all the reduce the carbon footprint people are hating this isolationism simplification of life but that is what it will take. The pandemic has spread thru the world like wild fire because of our global economy and globetrotting behavior it is a problem made worse by the privileged . Lewis is talking out of both sides of his mouth if thinks we are out of control then quit F1

    • + 1
    • Apr 2 2020 - 21:36

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

