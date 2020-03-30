Mercedes F1 producing breathing aids for coronavirus patients

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has assisted in the production of a new breathing aid device aimed at keeping people out of intensive care amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With over 700,000 confirmed worldwide cases, the situation has seen many countries around the world to take up strict measures on everyday life.

With hospitals becoming overloaded, Mercedes has used its technology to work with University College London and the University College London Hospital to create the new machines.

Should the initial trials succeed, Mercedes-AMG-HPP is set to produce up to 1,000 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines per day.

Andy Cowell, Managing Director of Mercedes-AMG-HPP said: "The Formula 1 community has shown an impressive response to the call for support.

“We have been proud to put our resources at the service of UCL to deliver the CPAP project to the highest standards and in the fastest possible timeframe."

The announcement comes int he week following the declaration of 'Project Pitlane', which described the “significant progress” being made by the seven F1 teams who are answering the UK's government's call for aid.

The CPAP machines pushes a flow of air-oxygen through the mouth and nose of patients, with the lungs being kept open due to the set pressure.

This then relieves the effort needed from the patient to breathe in, making the process easier for their weakened lungs.

UCLH critical care consultant Professor Mervyn Singer said that the new development will “help save lives” as it will ensure that more ventilators are kept for those who are severly sick.

“These devices are a halfway house between a simple oxygen mask and invasive mechanical ventilation which requires patients to be sedated,” he said.

"They will help to save lives by ensuring that ventilators, a limited resource, are used only for the most severely ill."