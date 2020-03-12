user icon
McLaren withdraws from Australian GP following positive coronavirus case

McLaren withdraws from Australian GP following positive coronavirus case

  • Published on 12 Mar 2020 12:28
  • comments 10
  • By: Fergal Walsh

McLaren has announced that it has withdrawn from the Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus. 

Team personnel from McLaren and Haas were tested for the virus following their arrival in Melbourne.

Haas has confirmed that the four members of their team that were tested have returned with negative results. 

However, one member from McLaren has been found to be carrying the virus, leading the Woking-based team to take the decision to not take part in the opening race of the 2020 season.

The news means serious doubt over a race in Australia this weekend, following comments from F1's managing director Ross Brawn, who stated that F1 would not race if one team was not present on the grid.

“McLaren Racing has confirmed this evening in Melbourne that it has withdrawn from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, following the positive test of a team member for the coronavirus," a statement read.

"The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities.

“The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis.

“Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal of McLaren F1, informed Formula 1 and the FIA of the decision this evening.

“The decision has been taken based on a duty of care not only to McLaren F1 employees and partners, but also to the team’s competitors, Formula 1 fans and wider F1 stakeholders." 

Replies (10)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,962

    Oh dear. If one withdraws, I suspect more will follow. :/

    • + 0
    • Mar 12 2020 - 12:36
    • Kean

      Posts: 647

      I think it will be cancelled. The indy race in St.Pete will be held without spectators, perhaps it will be cancelled. They need to make a decision sooner rather than later, both Indy and F1 regarding: If to race, where to race, with or without spectators. They need to revamp the race calendar ASAP.

      • + 1
      • Mar 12 2020 - 21:29
  • MarkZ

    Posts: 9

    I hope not. I'm so sorry for McLaren. Best wishes for the family and all the formula 1 teams as well. We all wanna race hard but that stinks.

    • + 0
    • Mar 12 2020 - 13:04
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,190

    AUS GP-2020 is dead. Ferrari might pull out of it, due to the same reasons.

    • + 0
    • Mar 12 2020 - 16:09
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,962

      Yeah, I fear this is the case. Even if Ferrari didn't, I believe the teams have some kinda joint deal that if one team doesn't race, the others won't. So if McLaren truly are out, methinks Aus won't happen. You said a while ago that you didn't truly look forward to this season, and if we get more of this I might have to concur. :(

      • + 0
      • Mar 12 2020 - 17:47
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,190

      Yep. Some how, this season of F1, is managing to be more disappointing than it already is.

      • + 0
      • Mar 12 2020 - 20:25
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 230

    The race has been cancelled

    • + 1
    • Mar 12 2020 - 17:13
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 230

      I was to early... sorry but motorsport says its very probably to happen

      • + 0
      • Mar 12 2020 - 18:47
    • RogerF1

      Posts: 439

      Foxsports in Aus. reporting the same as are BBC, although no official announcement from F1 or FIA. Reported several teams decided not to race.

      • + 0
      • Mar 12 2020 - 20:48
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,123

    Can't say I'm surprised the race was cancelled. Experts in the field say that as many as 70% of the world population will be infected. Check the cidrap site for some of the best independent info about the virus. It would have been irresponsible to have the race, and there is no doubt that many more are infected than we know. Thankfully not all who get sick will succumb to the disease.

    • + 0
    • Mar 13 2020 - 06:49

