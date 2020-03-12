McLaren withdraws from Australian GP following positive coronavirus case

McLaren has announced that it has withdrawn from the Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

Team personnel from McLaren and Haas were tested for the virus following their arrival in Melbourne.

Haas has confirmed that the four members of their team that were tested have returned with negative results.

However, one member from McLaren has been found to be carrying the virus, leading the Woking-based team to take the decision to not take part in the opening race of the 2020 season.

The news means serious doubt over a race in Australia this weekend, following comments from F1's managing director Ross Brawn, who stated that F1 would not race if one team was not present on the grid.

“McLaren Racing has confirmed this evening in Melbourne that it has withdrawn from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, following the positive test of a team member for the coronavirus," a statement read.

"The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities.

“The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis.

“Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal of McLaren F1, informed Formula 1 and the FIA of the decision this evening.

“The decision has been taken based on a duty of care not only to McLaren F1 employees and partners, but also to the team’s competitors, Formula 1 fans and wider F1 stakeholders."