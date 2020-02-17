Williams shows off its new FW43

Williams has officially launched its 2020 car, the FW43 ahead of pre-season testing later this week.
The car features an all-new livery, with the red colours of title sponsor Rokit being incorporated into the design.
Williams has stuck with a base colour of white, and features some of the blue that it used in 2019 on the halo and on the nose of the car.
The car is "an evolution of the FW42, with much of the development work carried out throughout 2019 feeding in to the design of this year’s car".
In 2019, the Grove-based squad endured a difficult season competing at the back of the grid, unable to contest against its rivals.
It has retained George Russell for a second season, who will be joined by Nicholas Latifi following the departure of Robert Kubica.
"This year marks a fresh start for the team," said deputy team prinicpal Claire Williams. "We have spent time addressing our areas of weakness and have ensured that we have the right people, structures, procedures and resource in place to deliver competitive race cars.
"We are all committed to re-building Williams and returning the team to competitiveness. As such, our 2020 campaign is about making progress.
"The fighting spirit is still very much alive, and this year, everyone will continue that fight until we get back to where we want to be."
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (10)Login to reply
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Looks significantly better than last year's car.
f1ski
Posts: 585
lines behind sided intakes appear odd. perhaps its all the text
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
It is. I pity the graphics designer what tried so hard to fit in that huge title sponsor text into that section, in vain trying to make it look good on such a complex surface.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
Massive improvement. First positive thing I've seen in Williams in a long time.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
But not enough. Note how Williams didn't follow the trend of slimmer fronts compared to the others, and how the front wing looks kinda messy. Looks leaner overall than last year's (very overweight) car, but I don't think this will be what Williams needs. But it is betterlooking.
Kean
Posts: 642
I agree Calle, it is better looking. But the overall design of the car looks very similar to last year. Lets hope they're not showing us everything. But I did read an article that said they had not changed design philosophy. I think this is another dud, sadly.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Yeah, it's the same design but lighter and a somewhat different wing. Methinks they are saving up for 2021.
Ram Samartha
Posts: 1,109
The red and dark blue definitely much better than last year's baby blue. Also nice to see Lavazza as a sponsor.
siggy74
Posts: 108
At least it isn't...... A futuristic-looking milk float with the title sponsor "The Bluebird XDV"
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Hahahahaha!