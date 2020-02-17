user icon
Williams shows off its new FW43

Williams shows off its new FW43

  • Published on 17 Feb 2020 09:00
  • comments 10
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Williams has officially launched its 2020 car, the FW43 ahead of pre-season testing later this week.

The car features an all-new livery, with the red colours of title sponsor Rokit being incorporated into the design.

Williams has stuck with a base colour of white, and features some of the blue that it used in 2019 on the halo and on the nose of the car. 

The car is "an evolution of the FW42, with much of the development work carried out throughout 2019 feeding in to the design of this year’s car".

In 2019, the Grove-based squad endured a difficult season competing at the back of the grid, unable to contest against its rivals.

It has retained George Russell for a second season, who will be joined by Nicholas Latifi following the departure of Robert Kubica. 

"This year marks a fresh start for the team," said deputy team prinicpal Claire Williams. "We have spent time addressing our areas of weakness and have ensured that we have the right people, structures, procedures and resource in place to deliver competitive race cars.

"We are all committed to re-building Williams and returning the team to competitiveness. As such, our 2020 campaign is about making progress.

"The fighting spirit is still very much alive, and this year, everyone will continue that fight until we get back to where we want to be."

Photos Williams FW43
F1 News Williams
Trending news

Replies (10)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    Looks significantly better than last year's car.

    • + 3
    • Feb 17 2020 - 10:45
    • f1ski

      Posts: 585

      lines behind sided intakes appear odd. perhaps its all the text

      • + 0
      • Feb 17 2020 - 13:30
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      It is. I pity the graphics designer what tried so hard to fit in that huge title sponsor text into that section, in vain trying to make it look good on such a complex surface.

      • + 0
      • Feb 17 2020 - 17:03
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,197

      Massive improvement. First positive thing I've seen in Williams in a long time.

      • + 0
      • Feb 17 2020 - 21:30
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      But not enough. Note how Williams didn't follow the trend of slimmer fronts compared to the others, and how the front wing looks kinda messy. Looks leaner overall than last year's (very overweight) car, but I don't think this will be what Williams needs. But it is betterlooking.

      • + 0
      • Feb 17 2020 - 22:29
    • Kean

      Posts: 642

      I agree Calle, it is better looking. But the overall design of the car looks very similar to last year. Lets hope they're not showing us everything. But I did read an article that said they had not changed design philosophy. I think this is another dud, sadly.

      • + 1
      • Feb 18 2020 - 10:43
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      Yeah, it's the same design but lighter and a somewhat different wing. Methinks they are saving up for 2021.

      • + 0
      • Feb 18 2020 - 11:35
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,109

    The red and dark blue definitely much better than last year's baby blue. Also nice to see Lavazza as a sponsor.

    • + 0
    • Feb 17 2020 - 19:29
  • siggy74

    Posts: 108

    At least it isn't...... A futuristic-looking milk float with the title sponsor "The Bluebird XDV"

    • + 1
    • Feb 17 2020 - 23:37

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

