Williams fires up FW43 ahead of 2020 season

The 2020 season will be one that Williams is hoping will bring it more fortune, as last year, it consistently competed at the back of the field.
Scoring just one point across the season, Williams was unable to compete with any rival teams as it tackled issues relating to its aerodynamics.
Ahead of the upcoming year, the Grove-based squad has shared a post of it firing up the FW43 in the factory being fired up, as it prepares to make its debut at pre-season testing later this month.
The first images of the car will be shared online on Monday, February 17th.
Who else is fired up for the 2020 season? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9eW4ylMU5J— ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) February 6, 2020
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
boudy
Posts: 1,166
I really hope that they are able to start scoring some points in 2020. Good luck Williams.
Pistonhead
Posts: 274
Good luck Williams indeed - I wish them a mighty season after a long, long struggle. Great to see Frank in the background there, clearly still as enthusiastic as ever.