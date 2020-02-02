user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Vettel has 2020 seat fit at Maranello

Vettel has 2020 seat fit at Maranello

  • Published on 02 Feb 2020 10:19
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

With pre-season testing just around the corner, F1 teams are busy in their preparations for the six-day event, which will allow them to get organised ahead of the 2020 season. 

Ferrari has confirmed that Sebastian Vettel recently visited the Maranello factory to complete his seat fit for the new car. 

Both parties will be hoping for more success this year compared to 2019. Ferrari, who looked strong at testing in Barcelona, failed to win a race during the opening half of the season.

Vettel took just a single race win throughout the year and ended the campaign behind teammate Charles Leclerc in the drivers' championship.

MOREVettel reunites with Red Bull during the winter breakAlesi: Leclerc will win F1 title 'soon'

Ahead of a new season, Vettel met with senior officials and his engineers in Maranello to complete his seat fit for 2020.

Earlier this week, Ferrari provided audio of its new car being started up, with no name yet officially being attached to the challenger. 

The Italian squad is set to be the first team to unveil its 2020 car, as it has arranged a launch date for Tuesday, February 11th, in Reggio Emilia, Italy. 


Confirmed 2020 car launch dates
 

Team Date
Location
 
Ferrari
 		 Tuesday, February 11th, 2020
 		 Reggio Emilia, Italy
 
Renault
 		 Wednesday, February 12th, 2020
 		 Paris, France
 
McLaren
 		 Thursday, February 13th, 2020
 		 Woking, UK
 
AlphaTauri
 		 Friday, February 14th, 2020
 		 Salzburg, Austria
 
Mercedes
 		 Friday, February 14th, 2020
 		 Silverstone, UK
 
Racing Point
 		 Monday, February 17th, 2020
 		 Mondsee, Austria
 
Williams
 		 Monday, February 17th, 2020
 		 Online
 
Haas 
 		 Wednesday, February 19th, 2020
 		 Barcelona, Spain
 
Alfa Romeo
 		 Wednesday, February 19th, 2020
 		 Barcelona, Spain
 
Red Bull TBC
 		 TBC
F1 News Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 223

    I just think this will be most uncomfortable seat in Vettel's F1 history

    • + 0
    • Feb 3 2020 - 09:19

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,367
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country DE
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, DE
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar