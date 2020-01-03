user icon
Webber tipping Ferrari for championship success in 2020

  • Published on 03 Jan 2020 13:57
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mark Webber believes that Ferrari can end its drought of world titles in 2020 and take home the constructors' championship this year.

However, the Australian believes that the drivers' championship will go the way of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who has won five titles in the last six years.

Ferrari has endured a difficult handful of years and has not taken an F1 title since 2008 when it came out on top in the constructors' standings. 

In 2019, it won just three races and finished up in second place, 235 points down on champions Mercedes. 

But Webber is expecting 2020 to be a better year for the Scuderia outfit, who will run with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc once more. 

"At least Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel can score regularly," Webber told Formule 1.

"For the constructors' championship, Ferrari may look good, although I think Lewis will still show his superiority in the driver classification over a whole season.

"We don't even have to talk about Verstappen anymore. He is now an established name and is on fire!

"I look forward to seeing Hamilton match Michael Schumacher's seven world titles by 2020 while having to deal with Leclerc and Verstappen."

  • Pistonhead

    Brave man to bet against Hamilton over a season - it's like hens teeth. Big call on Ferrari winning the championship though - they don't appear to do more than 2 races without a major cock-up - what's changed in the last month I wonder? I see Verstappen a bigger threat than either of the Ferrari's next year - can't wait !!!

  • f1ski

    They must be ready to hire a german and swiss logistics team

  • calle.itw

    I feel Red Bull are more likely to win a title than Ferrari at this rate, provided Honda keeps up the dev pace they've shown so far.

