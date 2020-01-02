user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Vettel: F1 facing an 'incredible challenge' with carbon neutral plans

Vettel: F1 facing an 'incredible challenge' with carbon neutral plans

  • Published on 02 Jan 2020 09:02
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel believes Formula 1 is facing an "incredible challenge" as it aims to become a carbon-neutral sport by 2030.

In November of 2019, F1 announced its plans to eliminate the carbon footprint that exists in the sport, including the logistics, which makes up the majority of F1's carbon output.

MOREMick Schumacher 'very grateful' for advice from Vettel in 2019 | Leclerc hoping for title fight against Vettel in 2020

Vettel states that it's "about time" that F1 has set plans in place, and is encouraged that there are leaders who are willing to do so. 

"I think it's a great message and it's about time," Vettel said. "It's good to see that people that can make decisions and make a change are thinking of making a change.

"I think it's an ambitious target. Additionally, I would like to see a lot of the goals that are set out to be achieved sooner because I think that it is a must in our times and we can't afford to wait."

Vettel denied that F1 should be hiding from the current climate issues just because a core part of the sport is the use of the combustion engine. 

"It's definitely going in the right direction," Vettel affirmed. "We don't need to be hiding, obviously, the sport that we love is called motorsport because we have an engine in our car. 

"So it comes with things that people jump on and like to criticise and say it's all a fraud. But we should not try to highlight the things people are not doing or should do differently. 

"We should focus on what we actually can do differently and make a change. This is for every individual but also for us as a sport."

Vettel thinks that the great challenge for F1 is to heighten and enrich the show for fans at home, all the while ensuring that the sport is sustainable. 

"So the challenge is quite clear, to improve our sport, enhance the show, grow passion based on the values that we share for such a long time but make them sustainable," Vettel said.

"I think that is an incredible challenge but it's about time. If I had a magic wand I would do something else with it. But if I had to apply it to racing and F1, then for us the key thing is to have closer racing."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,367
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country DE
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, DE
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar