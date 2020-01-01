Hamilton: Winter progression at Mercedes 'shouldn't be any more challenging'

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has said that he believes it will not be any harder getting ready for 2020 than it has been any other year for the team.

Despite recent improvements from rivals such as Ferrari and Red Bull, Hamilton is sure that the team should be able to work hard and produce another title-winning year next season, thanks to the determined nature of the team.

"I don't think it's going to be any more challenging than any other year," Hamilton explained. "It couldn't be any more challenging at the end of any year and I am sure the guys are ready.

"With the emotions they have every year and they push to achieve a super high target, and so nothing changes for us."

No idea how strong Red Bull can be in 2020

With Red Bull, in particular, looking for a strong start to next season with engine suppliers Honda, Hamilton said that the team have to expect it's Milton Keynes rivals to be strong from Melbourne in 2020.

Hamilton is unsure as to why Red Bull have been generally strong towards the end of recent seasons, but that Red Bull's performance will be out of Mercedes' hands.

Hamilton expects the team to do as good of a job next season as it always has and that that is the only thing it can do to continue into a successful 2020.

"I really have no idea how it's going to be next year," Hamilton said. "Generally at the end of the year, they [Red Bull] are strong. There are circuits like Brazil where they are strong.

"I don't know why that is but they don't start the seasons off as strong as Ferrari or us for example but that can change and you have to expect that that could be the case.

"At the end, we just focus on doing our job and doing the best that we can do."