user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Hamilton hoping to leave behind 'positive' F1 legacy

Hamilton hoping to leave behind 'positive' F1 legacy

  • Published on 30 Dec 2019 09:46
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton says he is hoping to leave behind a "positive" legacy in Formula 1 following his retirement from the sport. 

Hamilton clinched his sixth world drivers' title in 2019, moving one place behind Michael Schumacher on the all-time tally.

The Briton is contracted to Mercedes until the end of the 2020 campaign, with his future currently up in the air amid rumours that he could switch to Ferrari.

MOREHamilton listed as 10th highest-paid athlete of the decade | Hamilton not named on New Years Honours list

Hamilton has dominated the turbo-hybrid era, winning 51% of all F1 grands prix since the start of 2014, which was his second season with the Silver Arrows. 

Despite wanting to leave behind a positive legacy going forward, the 34-year-old admits that he is not focusing so much on the future. 

"I don't put much energy towards it or much thought process towards it," Hamilton confirmed. "I think naturally the things that I am doing will lead to some sort of legacy.

"I'm trying to make sure that it's a positive one, but again I'm not putting a huge amount of thought on it."

'Important to enjoy the present moment'

Hamilton added that it is "important" to enjoy the current moment, noting that his time off away from the circuit over the winter is something significant for him. 

"I don't know what age you would say you have a legacy," Hamilton pondered. "I'm just trying to make sure that I enjoy these moments, and at the end of the season, I'm looking forward to sitting up with my feet beside the fireplace with my niece and nephew jumping around me, thinking what an incredible year it has been. 

"I think it's really important to enjoy that. I hope it's a good legacy but you don't know how each person's life is going to be. 

"So I can't get caught up in what is too far ahead. All I can do is focus on now and shaping the following moments and short years ahead of me."

MOREGPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #2 - Lewis Hamilton

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,767

    when someone is so famous, opinions get subjective. But I feel like he will still have a big part of his legacy to fill after he leaves the sport

    • + 0
    • Dec 30 2019 - 16:51
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,117

      Yes. I hope he becomes more than a one trick pony ( however legendaru that trick may be ).

      • + 0
      • Dec 30 2019 - 21:26

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,945
  • Podiums 81
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar