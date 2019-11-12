user icon
icon

link-icon
F1 announces plan to become carbon neutral by 2030

F1 announces plan to become carbon neutral by 2030

  • Published on 12 Nov 2019 01:34
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 has announced its plan to become a carbon-neutral sport by 2030.

The aim of the project is to eliminate the carbon footprint that F1 emits during race weekends, while also changing the logistics of transportation to the grands prix by using renewable power.

F1 admits that it is an "ambitious" plan, but confirms that it has been working with a number of parties such as the FIA, sustainability experts and teams, which leaves it to believe that the program is "achievable".

“We recognize the critical role that all organizations must play in tackling this global issue,” said F1 CEO Chase Carey.

“By leveraging the immense talent, passion and drive for innovation held by all members of the F1 community, we hope to make a significant positive impact on the environment and communities in which we operate.

“The actions we are putting in place from today will reduce our carbon footprint and ensure we are net zero carbon by 2030.”

The current power unit has been used since 2014, and has proven to be the most efficient in the sport's history, using hybrid power alongside the internal combustion engine. 

The sport will continue with the current specification of engine until at least the end of the 2025 season - after which F1 aims to produce "the world's first net-zero carbon hybrid internal combustion engine".

F1 has also vowed to get rid of all single-use plastics at every race event by 2025, while all waste will be either reused, recycled or composted.

FIA president Jean Todt believes that the scheme will not only just benefit F1, but will also have a positive impact on society.

“In 2014 we introduced the hybrid power unit in Formula 1, which was essential for the development of motorsport highest category,” he stated.

“It is the same reason that led us to maintain this philosophy within the framework of the Formula 1 regulations applicable from 2021.

“With the involvement of the teams, drivers, F1’s numerous stakeholders, and crucially the millions of fans around the world, the FIA and Formula 1 are committed to driving development and ensuring motorsport grows as a laboratory for environmentally beneficial innovations.”

In recent weeks, the topic of becoming "greener" and aiding the environment has been a hot issue in the Formula 1 paddock, following social media pleas from Lewis Hamilton.

MOREHamilton urges people to 'go vegan' to 'save our planet' | F1 drivers defend Hamilton's social media environment comments

<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Toro Rosso
65
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar