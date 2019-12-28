user icon
Hamilton not named on New Years Honours list

  • Published on 28 Dec 2019 14:28
  • comments 12
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has been left absent from the New Years Honours list following on from another successful year in Formula 1. 

The Briton wrapped up his sixth world championship in the sport, and is on the verge of becoming the most successful F1 driver of all time.

However, he has not yet received a knighthood for his services to racing. In 2008, Hamilton was awarded an MBE after he won his first world championship with McLaren.

Three F1 drivers have received knighthoods throughout history - Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham and Jackie Stewart.

Hamilton extended his success in F1 in 2019, and should he win the world championship in 2020, he will draw level with Michael Schumacher on seven titles.

He also needs eight more race wins to become the highest winning driver in F1 history, surpassing Schumacher's record of 91.

Hamilton was recently named second in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, behind Cricketer Ben Stokes, who has been honoured with an OBE on this year's New Years Honours list.

Replies (12)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,675

    Like him or not, with 6 titles he kinda deserves a merit like that, assuming he meets all the necessary criteria (which I am unfamiliar with, being a non-Brit and all). Considering lesser drivers have been knighted, Hammy does kinda fit the bill to receive such an honour.

    • + 0
    • Dec 28 2019 - 16:49
    • 2GRX7

      Posts: 78

      Not a Brit either, but supposedly the rules regarding knighthood changed with the addition of "UK tax payer" thrown in there! Whaaat?!!! SMH

      • + 0
      • Dec 28 2019 - 17:38
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,767

      It's crazy. Not even Murray Walker has been knighted.

      • + 0
      • Dec 28 2019 - 17:40
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,675

      That could explain it, s'pose it was a means to reduce tax evation among the more renowned Brits to stave off controversy. While Hammy is a U.K. citizen, he resides in Monte Carlo, Monaco, and in Switzerland and a few other places. So chances are, he doesn't pay to the bad teeth coffers.

      • + 0
      • Dec 28 2019 - 19:55
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,106

    Its such a British move though... You almost neest to compliment for reassuring the culture. Honoring a cricket player but not Lewis it's just hilarious.

    • + 1
    • Dec 28 2019 - 21:39
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 1,054

      Exactly. That is just another example of how the whole knighthood thing is just total BS. Beyond hilarious. Nobody outside of the UK takes it seriously, because it's meaningless to everyone in the world except to the big egos who get it and the irrelevant royalty who thinks they are doing someone an honour. What a crock! Regardless of being knighted or not, HAM deserves and HAS great respect around the world for his accomplishments and for being a good role model. I really used to not like him at all but he has matured and really is a world class act.

      • + 0
      • Dec 29 2019 - 03:18
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,054

    Really, who gives a flyin ef? Maybe Ham, maybe not. Just another meaningless honour. What does it really mean these days to have a pointless knighthood anyway? ¡Absolutamente nada! Just a prop to puff up huge egos even bigger than they already are. Arguably the best Brit driver ever, so it's probably because he's black, and didn't wear proper attire to the snobby box at Wimbledon. The whole knighthood thing is just another relic of a formerly great empire in decline, kind of like the US in that regard. Really, c'mon, look at some of the twats they've given knighthoods to who have no sense of what being a knight once meant. Now it's a fake honour bestowed by archaic feudal system that somehow the Brits still feel is relevant. But after all, Boris did win, so I guess it says about as much as Trump winning in the US, just two countries full, or at least mostly full of idiots! Of all of the BS coming out of the UK, this is probably amongst the most ridiculous things they somehow think is meaningful. It's all ego BS. Please excuse my ignorance but what good has any recently knighted person in the UK done for the world recently? I'd like to know maybe it does mean something besides ego glorification, but I don't know what. He's probably better off moving to Colorado and getting the respect he deserves.

    • + 0
    • Dec 29 2019 - 03:11
  • xoya

    Posts: 505

    The British...
    What more is there to say?

    • + 0
    • Dec 29 2019 - 09:59
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,675

      I guess the tea and the bad teeth got to them in the end, looking at the whole Brexit thing and not rewarding one of their currently most successful athletes. (I'm joking there, I actually like GB, and have quite a few mates living on the British Isles). ;)

      • + 0
      • Dec 29 2019 - 15:33
  • Sadtomato

    Posts: 39

    Maybe he has been offered one and declined. Also sports peope historically have received the aftervyheir careers have ended and lewis foes have an MBE to be going on with. However this seems to be changing as Mo Farrah got one and he is still running.....

    • + 0
    • Dec 29 2019 - 15:33
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,117

    Once great empire has been vying to find its place in the new world order. Poor judgements like these, are the prime culprits for their situation.

    • + 0
    • Dec 30 2019 - 05:28
  • Dert38

    Posts: 148

    ouch

    • + 0
    • Dec 31 2019 - 01:44

