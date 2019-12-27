Hamilton listed as 10th highest-paid athlete of the decade

Lewis Hamilton has found himself in 10th place in the list of highest-paid athletes of the 2010s, according to Forbes.
Hamilton started the decade with McLaren, having joined the race team full-time in 2007 and winning his first world championship a year later.
The Briton made the switch to Mercedes in 2013, signing further contract extensions in 2015 and 2018, with his current deal set to expire at the end of 2020.
At the end of the 2019 season, Hamilton secured his sixth world drivers' championship, moving one title behind the record tally of seven, held by Michael Schumacher.
Hamilton made a whopping $400 million during the last ten years - but it still only puts him bottom of the worldwide top ten list.
The Full List
|Athlete
|Sport
|Total
|10.
|Lewis Hamilton
|Formula 1
|$400 million
|9.
|Kevin Durant
|Basketball
|$425 million
|8.
|Manny Pacquiao
|Boxing
|$430 million
|7.
|Phil Mickelson
|Golf
|$480 million
|6.
|Tiger Woods
|Golf
|$615 million
|5.
|Roger Federer
|Tennis
|$640 million
|4.
|LeBron James
|Basketball
|$680 million
|3.
|Lionel Messi
|Football
|$750 million
|2.
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Football
|$800 million
|1.
|Floyd Mayweather
|Boxing
|$915 million
Replies (8)
calle.itw
Posts: 7,675
These kinda figures are incomprehensible. At that rate, they are just numbers. If I made this much in just a year, I'd be set for multiple years, while never having to hesitate on the spending front. Hell, if I had one year of Hammy's salary, I could live normally while also affording to personally buy my section's new lab system myself! I absolutely think celebs "should" earn more than most of us, but I feel this is ridiculous. Cut it in half, or even in a fourth, and they'd never notice.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,106
I actually feel ok with celebrities and athletes making stupid money. After all they individually carry brands, sports, and events. I have a much harder time with replaceable company executives making that kind of money.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,675
So do I, and to repeat: I don't mind celebs and athletes making stupid money. I mind it when it's stupid on this level. For reference, Hammy could run multiple F1 teams with these kinda bucks.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,117
Let me remind you folks: our opinions mean nothing in a free market economy.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,675
I'm pretty sure most of us know that. Still, I can voice it, and do so in a squeaky, annoying way. Won't make it worth more or less, but at least it can be mildly amusing.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,106
Besides, what is the internet if not a place to bitch about perceived inequities of life :-)
Ram Samartha
Posts: 1,054
Yep, bitchin about inequalities, but seriously, what good could be done with just a fraction of that money for the greater good? Probably a lot.
xoya
Posts: 505
