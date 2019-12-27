user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Hamilton listed as 10th highest-paid athlete of the decade

Hamilton listed as 10th highest-paid athlete of the decade

  • Published on 27 Dec 2019 16:15
  • comments 8
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has found himself in 10th place in the list of highest-paid athletes of the 2010s, according to Forbes. 

Hamilton started the decade with McLaren, having joined the race team full-time in 2007 and winning his first world championship a year later. 

The Briton made the switch to Mercedes in 2013, signing further contract extensions in 2015 and 2018, with his current deal set to expire at the end of 2020.

At the end of the 2019 season, Hamilton secured his sixth world drivers' championship, moving one title behind the record tally of seven, held by Michael Schumacher. 

Hamilton made a whopping $400 million during the last ten years - but it still only puts him bottom of the worldwide top ten list.


                                                         The Full List
 

  Athlete
 		 Sport
 		 Total
 
10.
 		 Lewis Hamilton
 		 Formula 1
 		 $400 million
 
9.
 		 Kevin Durant
 		 Basketball
 		 $425 million
 
8.
 		 Manny Pacquiao
 		 Boxing
 		 $430 million
 
7.
 		 Phil Mickelson
 		 Golf
 		 $480 million
 
6.
 		 Tiger Woods
 		 Golf
 		 $615 million
 
5.
 		 Roger Federer
 		 Tennis
 		 $640 million
 
4.
 		 LeBron James
 		 Basketball
 		 $680 million
 
3.
 		 Lionel Messi
 		 Football
 		 $750 million
 
2.
 		 Cristiano Ronaldo
 		 Football
 		 $800 million
 
1.
 		 Floyd Mayweather
 		 Boxing
 		 $915 million
 
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (8)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,675

    These kinda figures are incomprehensible. At that rate, they are just numbers. If I made this much in just a year, I'd be set for multiple years, while never having to hesitate on the spending front. Hell, if I had one year of Hammy's salary, I could live normally while also affording to personally buy my section's new lab system myself! I absolutely think celebs "should" earn more than most of us, but I feel this is ridiculous. Cut it in half, or even in a fourth, and they'd never notice.

    • + 0
    • Dec 27 2019 - 17:13
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,106

      I actually feel ok with celebrities and athletes making stupid money. After all they individually carry brands, sports, and events. I have a much harder time with replaceable company executives making that kind of money.

      • + 0
      • Dec 27 2019 - 17:48
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,675

      So do I, and to repeat: I don't mind celebs and athletes making stupid money. I mind it when it's stupid on this level. For reference, Hammy could run multiple F1 teams with these kinda bucks.

      • + 0
      • Dec 27 2019 - 18:51
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,117

      Let me remind you folks: our opinions mean nothing in a free market economy.

      • + 0
      • Dec 27 2019 - 20:25
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,675

      I'm pretty sure most of us know that. Still, I can voice it, and do so in a squeaky, annoying way. Won't make it worth more or less, but at least it can be mildly amusing.

      • + 0
      • Dec 27 2019 - 21:27
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,106

      Besides, what is the internet if not a place to bitch about perceived inequities of life :-)

      • + 2
      • Dec 28 2019 - 03:58
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 1,054

      Yep, bitchin about inequalities, but seriously, what good could be done with just a fraction of that money for the greater good? Probably a lot.

      • + 0
      • Dec 29 2019 - 03:25
  • xoya

    Posts: 505

    Meanwhile in Vietnam...

    • + 0
    • Dec 27 2019 - 23:50

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,945
  • Podiums 81
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar