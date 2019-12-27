Hamilton listed as 10th highest-paid athlete of the decade

Lewis Hamilton has found himself in 10th place in the list of highest-paid athletes of the 2010s, according to Forbes.

Hamilton started the decade with McLaren, having joined the race team full-time in 2007 and winning his first world championship a year later.

The Briton made the switch to Mercedes in 2013, signing further contract extensions in 2015 and 2018, with his current deal set to expire at the end of 2020.

At the end of the 2019 season, Hamilton secured his sixth world drivers' championship, moving one title behind the record tally of seven, held by Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton made a whopping $400 million during the last ten years - but it still only puts him bottom of the worldwide top ten list.



The Full List

