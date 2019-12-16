Hamilton 'absolutely certain' to move to Ferrari in 2021 - Eddie Jordan

Former Formula 1 team owner turned pundit Eddie Jordan is 'absolutely certain' to move to Ferrari in 2021.
The Irishman also believes that he would bring current Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff with him to Maranello, fuelling speculation that Mercedes are going to pull out of the sport in the near future.
Normally comments such as these would be disregarded as just opinion, but Jordan is famous for predicting moves such as this. He is the man who broke the news that Michael Schumacher would be coming out of retirement to join Mercedes in 2010, and then that Hamilton would be replacing him in 2013.
More recently, he told the media that McLaren had signed an engine deal with Mercedes for 2021, and this again turned out to be true.
Jordan told Top Gear: “It would be the right time for Lewis to go to Ferrari [in 2021]. He’s coming to the end of his career, but he still wants to win his seven or more titles.
“But the real belief that I think Lewis will go to Ferrari in 2021 is that Toto Wolff’s contract expires at the end of next year. He knows Mercedes’ long-term future in Formula 1 is not a certainty. Indeed, Lewis has mentioned Toto’s contract on more than one occasion, which is unusual for an F1 driver to do.
“Lewis would only go to Ferrari if someone could protect him against any possibility that Charles Leclerc could usurp him. So Ferrari would bring Toto along too.”
He went on to say that Ferrari have a great pool of talent in the team, but they are lacking a crucial piece.
“But what they don’t have is that person on the pit wall to guide the team, in terms of how they structure the race strategy. Toto knows that. Racing is in his blood, and he’d love to have a name like Ferrari on his CV too,” he said.
“I’m absolutely certain that in 2021, Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari. Toto goes with him, because as I said, Lewis won’t leave himself exposed, and it will be his way of bringing an equaliser. Do Ferrari need two number ones? No, but they won’t let go of Leclerc.”
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,117
You don’t meet the top boss going out of your way for nothing. Leclerc is the future, not Hamilton. So, there’s going to be some sparkles at Ferrari in 2021. If Merc pulls out, where would Seb end up? Will Redbull cough up in excess of 15 mil/yr for its second driver?
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,117
It would be poetic to see Honda buying back the team from Mercedes though.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,678
It would, but it's also pretty unlikely I feel. They are incredibly pleased with the current position as engine supplier, they don't seem too keen on getting more involved than that as of present.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,117
Honda has decent access to Max's capability and viceversa. So, Seb to RB, and Max and Hulk to Honda can not be overruled, especially if the bulls keep rampaging the markets in 2020.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,678
Honestly, I'd be all up for that. Would be really cool to see works Honda back built from that rad team setup Merc' have.
Dert38
Posts: 148
so, the conclusion, hamilton for #2 in ferrari, as Leclerc is obviously faster.
Pistonhead
Posts: 232
faster, really? Ask Button, Alonso, Rosberg, Bottas if he's fast..... Leclerc is the future of F1, although things change very quickly in F1..... it's natural. I don't see any of the younger generation beating Hamilton over s season, just don't see it sorry.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,117
Its going to be another 2019. Ferrari would let both of them loose for the first 5-10 races, and will choose their favorite based on that. Hamilton would have an edge in the setup, and consistency department right out of door.
essaouira311
Posts: 44
If Lewis really wants to carry on after 2021 and PROVIDED THAT Mercedes exits F1, then, given Lewis' mentality, I think more possible that he will join MacLaren/Mercedes.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,117
Unlikely, McLaren is not ready to waste the top dollar for vanity yet. New guy running the outfit seems pretty level headed to let this happen.