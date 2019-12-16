user icon
Hamilton 'absolutely certain' to move to Ferrari in 2021 - Eddie Jordan

  • Published on 16 Dec 2019 08:57
  • comments 10
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Former Formula 1 team owner turned pundit Eddie Jordan is 'absolutely certain' to move to Ferrari in 2021. 

The Irishman also believes that he would bring current Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff with him to Maranello, fuelling speculation that Mercedes are going to pull out of the sport in the near future. 

Normally comments such as these would be disregarded as just opinion, but Jordan is famous for predicting moves such as this. He is the man who broke the news that Michael Schumacher would be coming out of retirement to join Mercedes in 2010, and then that Hamilton would be replacing him in 2013.

More recently, he told the media that McLaren had signed an engine deal with Mercedes for 2021, and this again turned out to be true. 

Jordan told Top Gear: “It would be the right time for Lewis to go to Ferrari [in 2021]. He’s coming to the end of his career, but he still wants to win his seven or more titles.

“But the real belief that I think Lewis will go to Ferrari in 2021 is that Toto Wolff’s contract expires at the end of next year. He knows Mercedes’ long-term future in Formula 1 is not a certainty. Indeed, Lewis has mentioned Toto’s contract on more than one occasion, which is unusual for an F1 driver to do.

“Lewis would only go to Ferrari if someone could protect him against any possibility that Charles Leclerc could usurp him. So Ferrari would bring Toto along too.”

He went on to say that Ferrari have a great pool of talent in the team, but they are lacking a crucial piece. 

“But what they don’t have is that person on the pit wall to guide the team, in terms of how they structure the race strategy. Toto knows that. Racing is in his blood, and he’d love to have a name like Ferrari on his CV too,” he said.

“I’m absolutely certain that in 2021, Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari. Toto goes with him, because as I said, Lewis won’t leave himself exposed, and it will be his way of bringing an equaliser. Do Ferrari need two number ones? No, but they won’t let go of Leclerc.”

  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,117

    You don’t meet the top boss going out of your way for nothing. Leclerc is the future, not Hamilton. So, there’s going to be some sparkles at Ferrari in 2021. If Merc pulls out, where would Seb end up? Will Redbull cough up in excess of 15 mil/yr for its second driver?

    • + 0
    • Dec 16 2019 - 10:04
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,117

      It would be poetic to see Honda buying back the team from Mercedes though.

      • + 0
      • Dec 16 2019 - 10:06
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,678

      It would, but it's also pretty unlikely I feel. They are incredibly pleased with the current position as engine supplier, they don't seem too keen on getting more involved than that as of present.

      • + 0
      • Dec 16 2019 - 11:47
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,117

      Honda has decent access to Max's capability and viceversa. So, Seb to RB, and Max and Hulk to Honda can not be overruled, especially if the bulls keep rampaging the markets in 2020.

      • + 1
      • Dec 16 2019 - 21:50
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,678

      Honestly, I'd be all up for that. Would be really cool to see works Honda back built from that rad team setup Merc' have.

      • + 0
      • Dec 16 2019 - 22:10
  • Dert38

    Posts: 148

    so, the conclusion, hamilton for #2 in ferrari, as Leclerc is obviously faster.

    • + 0
    • Dec 16 2019 - 12:12
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 232

      faster, really? Ask Button, Alonso, Rosberg, Bottas if he's fast..... Leclerc is the future of F1, although things change very quickly in F1..... it's natural. I don't see any of the younger generation beating Hamilton over s season, just don't see it sorry.

      • + 0
      • Dec 16 2019 - 20:34
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,117

      Its going to be another 2019. Ferrari would let both of them loose for the first 5-10 races, and will choose their favorite based on that. Hamilton would have an edge in the setup, and consistency department right out of door.

      • + 0
      • Dec 16 2019 - 21:45
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 44

    If Lewis really wants to carry on after 2021 and PROVIDED THAT Mercedes exits F1, then, given Lewis' mentality, I think more possible that he will join MacLaren/Mercedes.

    • + 0
    • Dec 16 2019 - 12:52
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,117

      Unlikely, McLaren is not ready to waste the top dollar for vanity yet. New guy running the outfit seems pretty level headed to let this happen.

      • + 1
      • Dec 16 2019 - 21:46

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

