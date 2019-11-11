Hamilton not comparing himself to other athletes

Lewis Hamilton has refused to compare himself to other athletes, insisting that he wishes to write his own story in sport.

Last time out at the US Grand Prix, Hamilton secured his sixth world drivers' championship with two races left to spare.

Hamilton crossed the finish line in second place while teammate Valtteri Bottas wrapped up his fourth win of the 2019 season - the most he has ever achieved in a single year.

While Hamilton admits that he is inspired by other athletes like Tiger Woods and Serena Williams, the 34-year-old is not making any comparisons.

"I don't ever try to compare myself to anybody," Hamilton stated. "I'm a fan of a lot of athletes out there who are doing great things.

"It's inspiring to see certain things, seeing Tiger come away recently. Everyone wrote him off years and years ago and said he would never win again.

"It's incredible to see him come back. It just shows you how much of a great athlete he is. I can't wait for his book or story to come out one day.

"That's inspiring. You see Serena having success and going through difficult times. It's nice to see her coming back strong. But I don't compare myself to anyone, even here. I'm different and unique in my own way, trying to create history and achieve my goals."