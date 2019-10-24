user icon
F1 drivers defend Hamilton's social media environment comments

  • Published on 24 Oct 2019 18:48
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Some of Lewis Hamilton's fellow Formula 1 drivers have defended the Briton's comments that he recently made on social media.

Following the Japanese Grand Prix, Hamilton wrote: "I'm going to take a moment away to gather my thoughts, Thank you to those of you who do give a damn about the world. I'm sad right now with the thought of where this world is going.

"Extinction of our race is becoming more and more likely as we over use our resources."

The Mercedes driver received criticism for his comments, due to his profession of racing cars and the carbon footprint he has in travelling to the events.

Responding to the criticism, Hamilton said: "Lots of people have an opinion about how I use my social media, but ultimately, it's my platform. We all have a voice, everyone around the world.

"It's how you choose and want to use it. It's not the easiest because we are travelling around the world, racing cars and our carbon footprint is higher than the average homeowner.

"But that doesn't mean you can't speak out about a thing that can have a positive change. I'm always looking at things of how I can improve the effect that I'm having on the world."

Sebastian Vettel stated that Formula 1 should do more to send a message to people about the environment and raise awareness in doing so.  

"I'm not active on social media, but the point is very clear," Vettel said. "You would be ignorant if you wouldn't look at it. As Lewis said, it's difficult for us to get acceptance from the outside because we don't have the smallest footprint.

"The races happen around the world, we have to travel so it's part of our jobs. But in general, F1 should do more. It's a worldwide operating platform, and I think we should send a much stronger message."

Sergio Perez commented that Hamilton's arge following on social media means that more people see the messages he sends, which makes them more aware of the problems. 

"It's very important to raise our voices, a lot of people hear us," Perez insisted. "Especially someone like Lewis it's very important. I see the messages he sends often on social media are good.

"A lot of people are following him. If we can impact the world, help a bit, we are obliged to do so. I don't see anything wrong with that."

Red Bull's Alexander Albon added: "What Lewis said was really good. Just because we're in Formula 1 doesn't mean we can't care about the environment."

