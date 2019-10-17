F1 to host Senna festival in Sao Paulo

Formula 1 will host a special festival celebrating Ayrton Senna in Sao Paulo ahead of this year's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The event will take place on November 9th, and is free to attend for all. The festival is being held to celebrate the life and career of Senna, paying tribute to the three-time world champion that died in 1994.

Two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi will be at the event, as will former Ferrari and Williams driver Felipe Massa.

Mercedes and Renault will also attend the festival, showing off some modern cars alongside the Toleman TG184, Senna's first F1 car, and the Lotus 97T, which delivered him his first race win in 1985.

"Ayrton Senna is a true legend of our sport and his legacy is both immense and inspiring," said F1's Managing Director of Commercial Operations Sean Bratches. "It is our honour to bring Formula 1 to the streets of Sao Paulo with our partners Heineken to celebrate his life and his importance to the people of Brazil.

"We will be celebrating his life by giving fans the chance to get up close and personal with modern and historic F1 cars that will give them a once in a lifetime experience of the speed, sound, and excitement that F1 has to offer.

"Brazil has a special place in the F1 family, and we are really excited to bring this event to Sao Paulo a week before the Grand Prix at Interlagos.

"Formula 1 is also delighted to announce that fellow Brazilian F1 hero’s Felipe Massa and Emerson Fittipaldi will be joining us to drive Senna’s historic cars."

Bianca Senna, Ayrton Senna’s niece and Director of Ayrton Senna Institute, added: "I'm sure it will be an unforgettable day to Ayrton's fans. The opportunity of seeing, so close, historical cars, that were part of some of his best moments in F1, will be incredible.

"Having the chance to see an event with so many attractions, happening in Ibirapuera, the heart of Sao Paulo, will be even more remarkable, crowning 2019, a year full of beautiful tributes to celebrate 25 years of legacy.”