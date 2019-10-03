user icon
Bottas leaving 'no stone unturned' to beat Hamilton

  • Published on 03 Oct 2019 17:20
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas says he is leaving "no stone unturned" as he attempts to get the better of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who is on course to take a sixth world championship title this year.

Bottas won two races in the opening four events of the season, but has failed to reach the top step of the podium since he triumphed at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Wolff: Sochi outcome showed we must never give up | Hamilton 'working hard to make sure' he drives 2021 car

He currently sits second in the constructors' championship, 73 points down on Hamilton and 34 points in front of Charles Leclerc, who occupies third place.

Bottas believes there is currently a good mood on his side of the garage as he "digs deep" to beat Hamilton.

"In this sport, there are so many details and things that you can improve if you invest your time into that," Bottas said. "So if I want to beat Lewis over a season, I need to dig as deep as I can. 

"I need to leave no stone unturned and I'm ready for that, completely with the team. We have a good spirit with the engineers, on my side of the garage, we're quite united.

"Me too, being able to find those gains and improve. They can see the improvements from last year and they're motivated to help me. I think we've found a nice way of working now and hopefully it will bring results in the future."

Mercedes announced in August that it had re-signed Bottas for another season which will be his fourth at the Silver Arrows, while Esteban Ocon moves to Renault.


RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,022
  • Podiums 36
  • Grand Prix 97
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

